The US will reopen air borders to fully vaccinated visitors

The United States will soon reopen its air borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors who have one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines or who may submit a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of travel , the White House announced on Monday.

The new rules take effect on November 8 and only limited exceptions will be allowed, senior Biden administration officials told a news conference. They include vaccine exemptions for travelers from around 50 countries with extremely low vaccination rates, which include some of the poorest countries in the world, many of them in Africa. Children under the age of 18 are also exempt from the vaccine requirement at this time, but will still have to submit a negative test.

Vaccines accepted include only three approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.





Exceptions will include some participants in the clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, those with medical contraindications to the vaccine, and those who need to travel for urgent or humanitarian reasons, the White House said. Moreover, those who are granted an exemption must agree to be vaccinated in the US if they intend to stay for more than 60 days.

The new system also includes enhanced testing requirements, strengthened contact tracking, and camouflage, a senior administration official said. These are strict safety protocols that follow science and public health to increase the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel.

In 2019, nearly 80 million international visitors came to the US, according to data from the US Travel Association. That figure collapsed in early 2020, when the pandemic struck and the administration of former President Donald Trump imposed restrictions that barred tens of thousands of travelers from much of the world.

Unvaccinated air passengers, including unvaccinated U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, will now have to pass a negative test within one day of departure. Children under the age of two will not need to be tested and accommodation will be allowed for people who have documented their recovery from the virus within the last 90 days.