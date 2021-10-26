US announces new international air travel rules Covid-19 | World news

The Biden administration on Monday (local time) announced new international Covid-19 air travel rules starting November 8th.

Starting Nov. 8, foreign air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with limited exceptions. , read the US Department of State announcement. .

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for purposes of entering the United States, vaccines accepted will include those approved or authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). as well as vaccines with a list of urgent use. (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) which includes the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

According to the instructions, mixing and matching of approved shots will be allowed.

Fully vaccinated air travelers will be required to show documentation of a negative viral test prior to departure from a sample taken within three days of travel to the United States before boarding the aircraft. This includes all travelers – US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPR) and foreign nationals.

To further strengthen protection, unvaccinated travelers — whether U.S. citizens, LPRs, or a small number of excluded unvaccinated foreign nationals — will now need to show documentation of a negative viral test from a sample taken within a day. from travel to the United States, read the release.

Travel advice from the US State Department also said that US citizens and foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated must travel with proof of their vaccination status to be offered to their airline before departure for the United States. .

This vaccination certificate must be a paper or digital document issued by an official source and must include the name of the traveler and the date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and the date (s) of administration for all doses received by the traveler. , counseling is added. .

While vaccination proof is not required for U.S. citizens and LPRs, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and LPRs (and their dependents) will continue to be able to show documentation of a negative viral test from a sample taken up to three days before departure for the United States. . They must present the vaccination certificate to qualify for the three-day testing window. U.S. citizens and LPRs who are unable to show they are fully vaccinated will need to show documentation of a negative viral test taken no more than one day before departure.

However, children under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement for travelers with foreign nationals, given both the inadequacy of some younger children for vaccination and the global variability in access to vaccination for older children eligible for vaccination. vaccinated, counseling said. .

Regarding testing requirements for children, the counseling added that children aged 2 to 17 should take a pre-departure test.

If a child is not fully vaccinated and travels with a fully vaccinated adult, he or she may show evidence of a negative viral test from a sample taken within three days of departure (according to the timeline for fully vaccinated adults ).

If an unvaccinated child is traveling alone or with an unvaccinated adult, he or she will need to show evidence of a negative viral test from a sample taken within one day of departure.

While children under 2 years of age are excluded from the testing requirement, the CDC recommends a pre-departure test for these children whenever possible.

The test must be administered no more than three calendar days before the date of the international flight to the United States.

This new global travel system replaces existing country-by-state restrictions, establishing a sustainable worldwide approach.