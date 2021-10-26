International
International travel, cyclone bomb, ‘Rust’ group shooting, COVID-19 children vaccine. It’s Monday news.
The new travel rules in the United States will begin on November 8th. A cyclone bomb is marching across the country, leaving damage behind it. And more details from the fatal shooting in the “Rust” shoot are coming to light.
Hey! it’sLaura. It’s Monday. Here is all the news you need to know.
But first, it’s time for peanut butter and jelly. It’s not just a great sandwich, it’s an American classic. But how healthy is that PB&J? Experts estimate.
Unvaccinated Americans Will Face Tighter US Re-entry Rules
The US will open a new travel system within two weeks that will open borders to millions of vaccinated international visitors. Stricter rules will come into force for unvaccinated US travelers starting Nov. 8, when the US will reopen its doors to foreign travelers. provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.U.S. citizens without vaccination evidence “will have to submit documentation of a negative test within one day of departure” to be allowed to return to the U.S., the White House said Monday. The current rule allows the test to be performed within three days of travel. Fully vaccinated Americans will still have a three-day period for testing COVID-19 with negative results as long as they can show evidence of vaccination.
Cyclone bomb explodes in West Coast with rain, floods and landslides
The drought-stricken West needs rain, but not like this. A large part of California was under siege on Monday by strong winds and historic rains triggered by an iconic “cyclone bomb” that caused landslides and floods and caused extensive power outages.Meteorologists say the bomb cyclone, a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure helped spur a long, wide rainfall, throwing more than a foot of rain into parts of the state. Power lines collapsed, leaving more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark. Two people lost their lives when a tree fell on a vehicle near Seattle. And as the massive storm swept across the country, a suspected tornado damaged buildings and knocked down energy in communities along the border between Illinois and Missouri. Bad weather is expected on the east coast starting Tuesday, while more is expected by the end of the week.
What everyone is talking about
Details emerge from the filming of the “Rust” set.
More details are coming out of the fatal shooting in the shoot that killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins. Joel Souza, the director of “Rust” has given the most complete explanation of what happened in Thursday’s event. According to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office issued Sunday, “Rust” star Alec Baldwin, sitting on a church bench, was “trying to pull out his gun” and point his rifle at the target. of the camera “during the church placement test. Souza told investigators the weapon was described as a “cold weapon” in firearms safety reports. The film’s director said that “there should never be direct filming in or around the film set”. After the crew returned to the group after lunch break, Souza said he was “not sure if the firearm was checked again”. Read the latest here.
The Facebook whistleblower testifies in the Assembly
Offering a rare glimpse into Facebook’s internal decisions that affect nearly 3 billion users around the globe, internal documents show that despite its mission to reach people, Facebook knew users were separated by a wide range of dangerous and disruptive content on its platforms.Concerned that Facebook was prioritizing profits over the well-being of its users, whistleblower Frances Haugen reviewed thousands of documents in the weeks leading up to leaving the company in May. On Monday, she testified before a committee in the British Parliament that she is concerned about some concepts related to Facebook, such as the ranking of posts based on commitment, the lack of security support for languages beyond English and the “fake elections” that Facebook presents. reducing discussions on how to act in a battle between transparency and privacy. Climb on latest updates here.
Really fast
Moderna says its vaccine is safe for children ages 6-11
The Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 shows a “strong” immune response in a study of more than 4,500 young people. said the Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company on Monday.Moderna said it plans to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “in the near future.” Most of the side effects were mild or moderate in severity, the company said, with the most common ones being fatigue, headache, fever and pain at the injection site. The FDA has not yet announced a decision on the Moderna vaccine for young people aged 12 to 17 years. An FDA advisory panel will vote this week on whether to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5 to 11 years old.
A break from the news
