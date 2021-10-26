International
WH reveals details of new international travel policies
The White House on Monday outlined a new pandemic policy for international travel that will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to visit the United States under a modified system that will launch Nov. 8 and open U.S. borders to humans. from dozens of places that had been previously blocked. from travel.
The new travel system will require almost all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of their departure. Vaccinated U.S. citizens and residents must also show a negative test result within a three-day period, while unvaccinated U.S. citizens and residents will be required to show a negative result within one day of their return from abroad. .
On Monday, the Biden administration released new guidelines and details for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) airlines to enforce the new rules before the Nov. 8 start date, making room for people from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Europe and other countries previously banned from traveling to the US.
Travelers will be considered fully vaccinated if two weeks have elapsed since the complete vaccine regimen authorized by the Food and Drug Administration authorized by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson or those listed for urgent use by the World Health Organization, such as AstraZeneca / Oxford.
The CDC issued three orders Monday for vaccination, testing and contact tracking, establishing a strict and consistent global travel policy guided by public health, a senior administration official said.
Some selected groups are exempt from the new rules: Children under 18, persons with medical contraindications to vaccines, participants in the COVID vaccine clinical trial, and foreign nationals traveling on a non-tourist visa coming from a country with low vaccine availability.
The latest category includes about 50 countries, senior administration officials said Monday, though they stressed that only a few travelers would qualify for the exemption.
This will represent a very, very small number of current travelers to the US, so they are designed to be close, said an administration official. They must have a specific compelling reason, so tourist visas will not qualify for this.
Children are excluded, officials said, as many around the world still do not have the right to shoot. But they will have to show a negative COVID test result either within three days if traveling with vaccinated adults or within one day if traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults.
The airlines will enforce the new rules by requiring either digital verification of the vaccine or a paper version, with an emphasis on flexibility, officials said Monday, though they expect the process to evolve.
Initially, there may be things that are more manual in nature and maybe more paper, but as operators are able to bring more digital systems to the Internet, we will probably see an increase in the use of those types of systems, an official explained. senior administration.
Airlines will also be required to track passenger information for contact tracking purposes if a COVID infection is reported after they enter the US
The one-day rule for a negative COVID test result applies to all unvaccinated people, officials said, mostly U.S. citizens and residents, but also to the small number of excluded foreign travelers.
The short test window is intended to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus mutations.
What we are seeing is basically a dual path: if you are fully vaccinated, the ability to test up to three days in advance, while unvaccinated persons should show that negative test immediately ahead, an official said. Much of this stems from what we have learned about the delta variant and other variants, which can be even more contagious and have a faster start.
Sources
2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2021/10/25/wh-details-of-new-international-travel-policies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]