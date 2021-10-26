WH reveals details of new international travel policies

The White House on Monday outlined a new pandemic policy for international travel that will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to visit the United States under a modified system that will launch Nov. 8 and open U.S. borders to humans. from dozens of places that had been previously blocked. from travel.

The new travel system will require almost all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of their departure. Vaccinated U.S. citizens and residents must also show a negative test result within a three-day period, while unvaccinated U.S. citizens and residents will be required to show a negative result within one day of their return from abroad. .

On Monday, the Biden administration released new guidelines and details for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) airlines to enforce the new rules before the Nov. 8 start date, making room for people from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Europe and other countries previously banned from traveling to the US.

Travelers will be considered fully vaccinated if two weeks have elapsed since the complete vaccine regimen authorized by the Food and Drug Administration authorized by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson or those listed for urgent use by the World Health Organization, such as AstraZeneca / Oxford.

The CDC issued three orders Monday for vaccination, testing and contact tracking, establishing a strict and consistent global travel policy guided by public health, a senior administration official said.

Some selected groups are exempt from the new rules: Children under 18, persons with medical contraindications to vaccines, participants in the COVID vaccine clinical trial, and foreign nationals traveling on a non-tourist visa coming from a country with low vaccine availability.

The latest category includes about 50 countries, senior administration officials said Monday, though they stressed that only a few travelers would qualify for the exemption.

This will represent a very, very small number of current travelers to the US, so they are designed to be close, said an administration official. They must have a specific compelling reason, so tourist visas will not qualify for this.

Children are excluded, officials said, as many around the world still do not have the right to shoot. But they will have to show a negative COVID test result either within three days if traveling with vaccinated adults or within one day if traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults.

The airlines will enforce the new rules by requiring either digital verification of the vaccine or a paper version, with an emphasis on flexibility, officials said Monday, though they expect the process to evolve.

Initially, there may be things that are more manual in nature and maybe more paper, but as operators are able to bring more digital systems to the Internet, we will probably see an increase in the use of those types of systems, an official explained. senior administration.

Airlines will also be required to track passenger information for contact tracking purposes if a COVID infection is reported after they enter the US

The one-day rule for a negative COVID test result applies to all unvaccinated people, officials said, mostly U.S. citizens and residents, but also to the small number of excluded foreign travelers.

The short test window is intended to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus mutations.

What we are seeing is basically a dual path: if you are fully vaccinated, the ability to test up to three days in advance, while unvaccinated persons should show that negative test immediately ahead, an official said. Much of this stems from what we have learned about the delta variant and other variants, which can be even more contagious and have a faster start.