International Field News: Europe





This week, we report on EMO MILANO 2021, which took place from 4-9 October 2021 in Milan, Italy. The exhibition was the first major European exhibition on production technology since 2019. The show has been declared successful and not only by its organizers UCIMU and CECIMO. More than 700 exhibitors packed six pavilions with over 3,500 machines, a value exceeding half a billion euros. Over 60,000 visitors and about 400 journalists recorded a testament that the manufacturing industry is vibrant and buzzing, and that exhibitors and visitors are re-engaging in personal performances with a passion after a long hiatus. Exhibitors represented 34 countries, with non-Italian companies accounting for 60%. The top ten countries were from Europe: Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Austria, Slovenia, Turkey, Poland, Russia and Denmark. The US along with Great Britain, Taiwan and South Korea had the next strongest performance. However, it is important to note that many overseas exhibitors were present through their European subsidiaries or partners. This was the case with most of the AMT members who exhibited, as well as with many large Asian companies. For the first day of the show, Northern Italy experienced the heaviest rainfall recorded, which were not ideal conditions for an opening and affected attendance. Things got bigger as the week progressed and the final numbers were very promising for all the upcoming shows in the production technology space. Of the 60,000 visitors, 30% were from outside Italy and represented 91 countries. The numbers were certainly declining from pre-COVID EMOs, but the ones that came were serious about doing business. Another pronounced trend was that exhibition space was used much more economically. The booths were smaller with less equipment and staff. The prevailing positive opinion from this year ‘s activity was that there is a renewed interest in the exhibitions, both by exhibitors and visitors, and that the exhibition industry is on the verge of recovery in a more efficient and focused way. A theme of this year’s exhibition was automation in production processes, both in exhibitors ’booths and in accompanying discussions. The issue was strongly promoted by the Italian association for robotics and automation, SIRI, with the message that robots will be at the heart of all production very soon. The comments from most of the AMT members participating in EMO Milan 2021 were that the show exceeded expectations. Some members reported unexpected orders received at the show, while others used it as an opportunity to launch their new European purchases or new product lines developed over the past two years. The other members reviewed their distribution network. AMT had an information stand, courtesy of the Italian host association UCIMU, which was a great help to all foreign delegates. AMT staff met with several foreign sister associations to exchange ideas, global issues, and industry intelligence in the ongoing collaboration of global associations. Overall, it was a very productive and very promising week as we look forward to more production technology exhibitions in person, which is very good news with IMTS 2022 just 11 months away (www.imts.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amtonline.org/article/international-news-from-the-field-europe-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos