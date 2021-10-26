The decision on custody of Eitan Biran issued by the Israeli Court





TEL AVIV An Israeli family court ruled on Monday that the 6-year-old survivor of an Italian cable car accident should have lived with his aunt by father in Italy, not with the maternal grandfather who had sent him to Israel in what the court said that it was a violation of international law. The boy, Eitan Biran, was the only survivor when a cable snapped on a gondola traveling on a nearly 5,000-foot mountain in northern Italy in May. He was born in Israel but had lived in Italy with his parents, who were killed in the accident. The custody dispute between his aunt, Aya Biran, and his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, has divided the family and attracted international attention. The court accepted the claim of Mrs. Biran that she was the legal guardian of the child, properly appointed by an Italian court and bluntly rejected all the arguments of Mr. Pelegs.

Judge Iris Ilotovich-Segal further charged Mr. Peleg for child smuggling in Israel in violation of the Hague Convention on Abducted Juveniles and ordered her to pay the legal costs of Ms. Birans. “I am very excited and very happy about the decision, which came after very difficult months, both the disaster and the legal battle I had to do,” Ms. Biran said in a telephone interview. The most important thing is to get Eitan home as soon as possible in his rehabilitation, school, his friends, the room he knows and his cat Oliver and try to get him back on track as soon as possible. as soon as possible. circumstances. Her lawyer, Shmuel Moran, said: There is no winner in the legal process here, except for one winner, Eitan, who must return home as soon as possible.

The Peleg family is considering appealing the decision. The family is determined to continue fighting in all possible ways, for the good of Eitan, his well-being and his right to grow up in Israel as his parents wanted, a family spokesman told a statement.

The court ruling dealt only with the circumstances of Eitans’ arrival in Israel, not his well-being and future, the Peleg family said in a statement. Judge Ilotovich-Segal ordered a seven-day postponement of the implementation of her decision to allow the defendants to appeal to the district court. An Italian court in Turin had appointed Ms Biran as the boys’ legal guardian shortly after the accident and he was living with her in a small town near Pavia, Italy. Mr Peleg visited the boy in Italy last month and took him on a short trip with the consent of Mrs Birans. Instead of returning Eitan in time for dinner, as he had promised, Mr. Peleg drove the boy across the border to Switzerland and from there took a private plane to Israel. Mr Peleg argued that Eitans’ parents, who had moved to Italy for his father to study medicine, always intended to return to Israel. Judge Ilotovich-Segal dismissed the argument, as did Mr Pelegs’ concern that Eitan would be harmed by returning him to Italy.

The delegates have challenged Ms Biran’s custody in the courts in Milan and Pavia, which are scheduled to hold hearings in November and December.

Mario Venditti, Pavia’s prosecutor, who is investigating whether Mr Peleg violated Italian law when he took Eitan to Israel, declined to comment. At the end of her ruling, Judge Ilotovich-Segal called on both sides to try to reach a friendly agreement for the sake of the Eitans, saying his well-being required support and connection with both families. Such a bond that will allow him to feel a sense of belonging and a place to continue the legacy of two families and to commemorate the memory of his close family, she wrote. The circumstances that led to the decision can not be changed, the judge wrote, but there is always a choice regarding the actions to be taken later. Hope has not yet been lost to rectify the family split, she said. Elisabetta Povoledo contributed to the report from Rome.

