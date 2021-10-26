The Sudanese army is taking power, turning the democratic transition into chaos





The United States removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism last year and backed a $ 50 billion debt relief program announced in June. In recent weeks, the Biden administration has loudly voiced its support for civilian rule in Sudan and, over the weekend, sent its top regional envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, to Khartoum to persuade the military leadership from taking power. Three hours after Mr. Feltman was gone, the Sudanese generals made their move. The White House condemned Monday’s coup and suspended $ 700 million in emergency economic aid to Sudan aimed at supporting the democratic transition, a vital tool in a country working under a severe economic crisis. “We reject the actions of the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest,” Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokeswoman for President Biden, told reporters on board Air Force One. However, there were few signs that the Sudanese generals would withdraw. Before dawn, they arrested Abdalla Hamdok, 65, a technocrat turned prime minister, along with his wife, then held him in an undisclosed location after he refused to support the coup. Other civilian leaders were also imprisoned. Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Mr. Hamdok had worked for the United Nations for many years, most recently as its Executive Deputy Secretary. Economic Commission for Africa from 2011 to 2018. The arrests came weeks before General al-Burhan, who heads the Sovereignty Council overseeing the democratic transition, planned to hand over the position to a civilian who would have put Sudan under full civilian control for the first time since 1989. Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chief of Military Staff. Credit … Sudan TV, through the Associated Press Instead, he dissolved the Sovereignty Council and in fact declared himself the leader of the country. However, he vowed to continue with the election he promised to hold in July 2023.

