Sask. The Prime Minister says that additional health measures are not fair for those who have been vaccinated

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe says his government is resisting calls to impose further COVID-19 measures because most people aged 12 and over in the province have been vaccinated.

Moe made the comments during a provincial speech at a Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday.

He said Saskatchewan vaccination rates are why the fourth wave hit the province as it did and why he is not interested in imposing additional health measures.

As of Monday, 86 percent of people 12 and older have had one dose of the vaccine and 78 percent have been fully vaccinated.

“This higher percentage of people who have been vaccinated is why we have resisted calls from many to impose more widespread restrictions to impose potential blockages and eventually business closures because we think it is not fair,” Moe said.

“It makes no sense to restrict everyone’s activities and ultimately their personal freedoms.”

Moe told reporters after his speech that the collection limits were a “ban measure” that would not help the province “find our way through COVID in the long run”.

Over the past two months, Saskatchewan has often had the highest number of cases and deaths of all the provinces.

Moe said seeing active cases in decline was “encouraging”.

“The number of our cases still remains high and that is because our vaccination rate is not high enough.”

Last week, the province began transporting critically ill patients to Ontario because the ICU capacity in Saskatchewan had reached its breaking point. These transfers are continuing this week, while the total is expected to reach 19 on Wednesday.

Moe’s speech rejected the recent approval by the federal government of a plan to send nurses to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to support Saskatchewan’s fight against COVID-19. Six military critical care nursing officers will work in the ICU.

The prime minister later told reporters he was “grateful” for the nurses, but added that “it is not enough to make a significant difference when we already have 480 nurses on the ground”.

Moe said another 60 to 70 nurses are undergoing critical care training.

Moe said the COVID-19 provincial trajectory is “greatly improving” citing increased vaccinations since his government announced evidence of vaccination requirements and mandates for government employees in mid-September.

Moe said first- and second-dose vaccinations have increased by seven percent since then. Saskatchewan still follows all other provinces except Alberta in the percentage of qualified people who have been vaccinated with a first or second dose.

‘Slap in the face’

Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meilicaled called Moe’s speech a “slap in the face” to health care workers and others affected by the pandemic.

Moe “completely ignored the health crisis created by his government,” Meili said in a statement.

Meili said Moe should have announced collection restrictions and more support for health care and replace Health Minister Paul Merriman.

Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), said earlier that the province needs more health measures and support for hospitals.

The six extra nurses are “really enough to staff two beds in two days. So it certainly won’t solve the problem, the main reason here is the number of COVID cases and the escalation of case counts in the province,” Smart told CBC Saskatchewan. Blue sky radio program on sunday.

“When you need the military to help you, when you have to transfer patients out of the province, when you are hearing from your ICU doctors that they have started using laundry rooms as space to take care of patients, I Think “It is quite fair to say that you have a crisis in your hands,” said Smart.

The province reported 170 news cases on Monday, but that data comes from 1,681 tests, the lowest number of daily tests since mid-August. The best positivity rate in Saskatchewan is 10 percent.

Both the CMA and the Saskatchewan Medical Association have called on the Moe government to impose restrictions on meetings and other health measures.

Moe predicts the speech of the throne

The talk served as a preview of another talk that is taking place later this week. The fall session of the Saskatchewan legislature begins Wednesday afternoon with a speech from the throne, which usually outlines the government’s short-term goals and reviews past achievements.

Moe began Monday’s speech by discussing the current situation of COVID-19 before moving on to an economic message.

“Saskatchewan ‘s best days are ahead of us,” he said.

Moe said Wednesday’s speech would include how the government plans to build a “stronger, safer, healthier, more educated and much more independent Saskatchewan.”

Moe spent most of his speech advertising the latest economic investments and describing the province as a place where industries can grow.

Moe had not addressed a large personal audience in a long time. His speeches at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association and the Saskatchewan Rural Municipalities Association were both virtual this year.