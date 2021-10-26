



International Nude Week (October 24 to October 31) is a time to learn about the important role that bats play in the ecosystem and what we can do to protect them.

As Halloween approaches and spooky decorations are being set up, Richmond nude enthusiasts are backing the real flying version by launching educational events during International Nude Week, which runs from October 24 to 31. Richmonds are encouraged to visit Richmond Nature Park this week to enjoy a nude show and take part in a scavenger hunt, introducing people to fun information and facts about bats. Bats can be among the most misunderstood animals on Earth as some people still believe they drink blood, as seen in vampire movies. In fact, only three of the more than 1,300 species of bats in the world are vampire bats, explained Richard Kenny, programmer of community facilities in Richmond Nature Park. In fact, bats play a vital role in maintaining the health of our ecosystem by working hard at night to eat insects, such as mosquitoes, dragon flies and beetles, as such, protecting farmland and forests from insects, he explained. Kenny. “The main thing about bats is that they are a natural pest control … they can catch hundreds of thousands of mosquitoes and insects every night. So the more we protect them, the healthier the environment will be.” ours, “said Kenny. According to the Richmond City website, BC has the highest diversity of bats in Canada. Of the 18 species of bats found in Canada, 17 live in BC and 10 can be found in Richmond. Richmond News previously reported that Richmond is the first city on the Lower Continent – and only the third in BC – to be defined as a “nude-friendly community”. Only eight people are allowed in the building at any one time to watch bats appear in Richmond Nature Park due to COVID-19 safety restrictions and masks are also required in public indoor environments. Admission to the Nature Park is by donation.

