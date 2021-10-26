The government issues the first nationwide order against climate activists blocking major roads





National Highways issued a new interim injunction covering the Strategic Road Network in England, banning activities that impede traffic and access.

Those who violate the order will be disregarded by the court and risk imprisonment and / or unlimited fines

It comes after nine protesters face Supreme Court proceedings for violating other orders. National Highways has secured a new interim nationwide order to target protesters causing disruption in every part of the Strategic Road Network in England. The Supreme Court issued the interim ruling today (Monday, October 25) following an application from the National Highway. The new order bans activities that obstruct traffic and block access to 4,300 miles of highways and major roads A. It also bans activities that cause damage to the road surface and infrastructure and prohibits activists from climbing roads or abandoning their vehicles. Whoever violates this order is punished with imprisonment and / or unlimited fines. Activists found in contempt of court may also be forced to pay the costs of their case. The last interim order was issued in addition to three previous orders, including one covering M25. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: We are using every avenue of existing law to prevent the continuing life-threatening act being carried out by Insulate Britain, which is causing intolerable disruption to the lives and livelihoods of drivers. This new interim order will ban activities that obstruct major A highways and roads across the country. At the forefront of the immediate action being taken, the long-term solution lies in amendments to the draft law on police, crime, sentencing and the courts, which were outlined by the Secretary of the Interior, giving additional powers against disruptive protests aimed at critical national infrastructure. This includes unlimited fines and prison sentences of up to 6 months for obstructing highways. Duncan Smith, Acting Chief Operating Officer at National Highways, said: This new order covering the Strategic Road Network across the country is another step forward to help keep these reckless and dangerous protests away from our network and endangering people’s lives. We continue to send court documents to those who have violated previous orders. Persons violating the ordinances face imprisonment and / or unlimited fines. National Highways has already received three orders to prevent actions along the M25, M25 feeder roads and major roads around Port Dover following the dangerous disruption caused by demonstrators from Insulate Britain. More than 100 activists have already been served with court documents related to these orders and could face imprisonment and / or fines for contempt of court if found to be in breach of further orders. On Friday, National Highways made nine appeals to the Supreme Court against protesters who had violated an existing order by blocking the M25. Now a request has been made for contempt of court, the court will decide if the protesters violated the detention order. These orders are a short-term solution to address the highly divisive protests we have seen in recent weeks and the government is committed to enacting laws to prevent these types of guerrilla tactics in the long run through the Police, Crimes, Sentences and Sentences and the Draft Courts Law.

