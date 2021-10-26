Safe resumption of vaccine travel and removal of travel restrictions in Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, Schengen area, South Africa and the United Kingdom





On October 25, President Biden issued a Presidential Statement entitled A Statement on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This announcement, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2021, will end travel restrictions under Presidential Declarations (PP) 9984, 9992, 10143 and 10199, as they relate with suspension of entry into the United States. States of persons physically present in Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, Schengen Area, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Instead of these restrictions, the President announced a global vaccination requirement for all adult travelers with foreign nationals. This announcement applies to persons on board a flight scheduled to arrive in the United States departing after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2021. For more information on this global vaccination requirement, see including details on exemptions and waivers due to humanitarian concerns, is available at Non-US Citizens, Non-US Immigrants: Air Travel to the United States | CDC. Based on President Bidens’ statement, as of November 8, the Department can process visa applications for individuals physically present in the affected countries. Please note that canceling these PPs does not necessarily mean that your local US embassy or consulate is able to schedule all affected applicants for visa interviews immediately. Please see the embassy / consulate website for information on the services they currently offer and instructions on how to apply for a nonimmigrant visa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/safely-resuming-travel-by-vaccine-requirement-and-rescission-of-travel-restrictions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

