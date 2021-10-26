Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus. (Stephen Malli / Gazeta)

IOWA CITY Iowas Leading Research Universities Continued to Slip Into US News and World Reports Best New Universities 2022 listing a slope that echoes international census losses in Iowa and the country.

The University of Iowa was ranked 153rd in the world in the US News 2018 report. But the campus has slipped every year, reaching 160 last year before dropping 14 places to 174 in the year report. 2022 made public today.

Iowa State University, which ranked 204th in the 2018 report – has also dropped each year to 212, 220 and then 231 last year and now 237 in the new report.

The 2022 report comes about a month after the UI made gains in the local version of the US News rankings by jumping five places from No. 88 to No. 83 among all universities nationwide and climbing to a spot from No. 34 to No. 33 among only American public universities.

The University of Northern Iowa, which did not enter the global ranking of 1,750 top institutions, also had gains in recent months in the new US News regional ranking, from no. 24 at number 19. ISU, like its placement in the global rankings, fell nationally, from no. 118 to no.122 nationwide and from no.54 to no.58 among simple public universities.

The new global rankings now in their eighth iteration have been calculated using 13 highly focused search indicators. The largest share with 25 percent is given to the reputation of global and regional research. Another quarterly ranking is based on the production of publications, books, conferences and the impact of citations by institutions. Nearly a quarter is determined by the number of citations and total publications that are among the 10 percent most cited. Less weight is given to the number of citations and publications making it the top 1 percent most quoted.

This year’s global ranking of 1,750 institutions from 91 countries has increased from nearly 1,500 years ago to 86 countries.

International registration

Although the United States is the country with the highest performance with 271 universities, or 16 percent of the ranked schools, it has dropped to that percentage slightly from 17 percent in previous years.

China, which has historically accounted for the largest share of international students at Iowa public universities, is gaining compared to the United States in the US News Global rankings, accounting for 253 of the world’s top institutions, or 15 percent of the total .

A drop in students from China, with the growing number of high-quality higher education options, has contributed to the loss of international students across Iowa public universities.

While UI reported a peak of 4,540 international students in 2015, including 2,797 from China, its international enrollment this fall dropped to a total of 1,890, including only 664 from China.

COVID-19 and the travel challenges it created are likely to contribute to this decline not only in Iowa but nationally.

National Student Cleanup even today publicly published new enrollment data after fall high school pandemic revelation losses continue including on the international front.

International registration at the national level has dropped by 8.2 per cent this fall from last year, topping the international census that has fallen by 14 per cent from a year ago.

They are now over 20 percent lower than two years ago, Doug Shapiro, executive director of the clearing research center, told a news conference Monday. I think this is not surprising. International travel is still very challenging for students from many, many countries. So we did not expect to see any increase there.

But to see a further decline of 8 per cent compared to 14 per cent last year should be a major concern for many institutions enrolling large numbers of international students.

Program losses, gains

Although China is gaining from the United States in total high-level universities, the United States still boasts eight of the top universities in the world with Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of California-Berkeley leading the package. The universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom were also ranked in the Top 10.

China’s first university on the list is Tsinghua University at number 26. The first Big Ten campus on the global list is the University of Michigan at number 19.

In addition to ranking key institutions overall, US News ranked campuses by program revealing a mix of losses and gains for UI and ISU.

Both campuses lost ground in biology and biochemistry and also in chemistry, where ISU dropped from number 235 to number 258 and UI dropped from no. 483 in no. 557. UI lost ground in neuroscience and behavior, pharmacology and toxicology and physics, where ISU has also slipped from no.159 to no.172.

But both saw benefits in geosciences, where the UI was improved by no. 139 at number 136 and ISU was ranked 349th after not being ranked at all last year.

UI made other benefits in immunology and oncology, for example. ISU improved on subjects including environmental ecology, materials science, microbiology, and molecular genetics.

