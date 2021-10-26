



|

Beijing, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Ningbo Fashion Festival and the Ningbo 2021 International Fashion Fair kicked off on Thursday in Ningbo birth place or birth city of China Zhejiang Province, highlighting the new business trend of Ningbo-s clothing industry. The photo shows the opening ceremony of the Ningbo 2021 International Fashion Fair held in Ningbo, East China Zhejiang Province, October 22, 2021. With the theme of Ningbo fashion empowerment manufacturing industry, the fashion festival held more than 20 relevant activities in eight sections including fashion as well as economic exhibitions and trade forums, fully demonstrating the development of Ningbo-s fashion and textile industry. Qiu Dongyao, chairman of the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government noted in his opening speech that Ningbo has maintained a qualitative economic and social development in recent years and its GDP has been recorded 1,240.9 billion yuan in 2020, ranking 12th among Chinese cities. Noting the current development of Ningbo-s fashion industry, Qiu Dongyao noted this Ningbo is becoming a more advanced city in the fashion industry empowered by its strong industrial base and advanced intelligent manufacturing technology. In the face of the new round of technological revolution and changes in commercial consumption, Ningbo has played a vital role in the development of of China the garment industry with continuous efforts in promoting intelligent reforms, encouraging design and branding innovations. It also helped Ningbo to develop into an innovative manufacturing hub with international influence, according to Chen Dapeng, deputy director of the National Textile and Garment Council of China and head of the National Garment Association of China. Meanwhile, the awards ceremony was held at the opening ceremony of the Fashion Festival and 40 Chinese clothing companies were awarded the “Fashion Ningbo” awards. The event, sponsored by the National Textile and Clothing Council of China, Ningbo the municipal government and the Department of Economy and Information Technology in Zhejiang, has attracted participants from 218 enterprises both at home and abroad, including 18 foreign brands from seven countries such as. United States, Japan AND France. Check out the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324430.html View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

The above press release was issued by PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/prnewswire/2021/10/26/xinhua-silk-road-2021-ningbo-international-fashion-fair-fashion-festival-highlight-new-trends-apparel-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos