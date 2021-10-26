The CDC moves Ukraine to the highest level of Covid-19 travel risk





On Monday afternoon, architecture-rich Ukraine, Europe’s second largest nation on the surface, moved from Level 3, or “high” risk for Covid-19, to Level 4, the agency’s highest risk category . These last two updates in October are very far from the situation in early August when CDC added 16 destinations in a week at level 4, and cases of the Delta variant were growing rapidly across most of the planet. Destinations that fall into the Level 4 category “Covid-19 Very High” have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, according to CDC criteria. The remaining popular favorites at level 4 A view of the Bonis windmill and the old port of Mykonos, Greece. This popular holiday nation remains at level 4 of the CDC. Byron Smith / Getty Images Internationally renowned holiday destinations remained set at this highest level of alarm, evidence of Covid-19’s constant scrutiny. The current list of Level 4 destinations includes: Austria

Bahamas

BOTSWANA

croatia

Greece

Ireland

Jamaica

Maldives

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom In the case of the UK, it has been set at Level 4 since 19 July. Greece has been there since August 2nd. Thailand has been there since August 9th. In total, there were 77 destinations worldwide still at level 4 on October 25th. Lots of new entries in level 3 The Level 3 category – which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days – had more action this week. Getting to Level 3 was a sign of progress in these seven destinations, all coming down from Level 4: Guatemala

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritius

Puerto Rico

Saint-Martin

Sri Lanka For three destinations, the move to Level 3 was a sign of deteriorating conditions. Egypt AND Dominican Republic had been at Level 2 (“moderate” risk) and Cayman Islands had been at an enviable level 1 (“low” risk). Navigation at level 3 The CDC has updated its navigation guidelines on ships such as the Norway Gem. Joe Raedle / Getty Images of The CDC also added cruise ships , including riverboats, in his Level 3 warning this week and advised that only fully vaccinated people sail. The CDC said Covid-19 “spreads easily among people in nearby neighborhoods aboard ships and the opportunity to take [it] on cruise ships it is high. “ Some options at level 2 Destinations bearing the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19” have seen 50 to 99 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. Popular destinations in this less dangerous category on October 25 included the following: Colombia

PERU

poland Just keep in mind the weekly CDC list updates and your chosen low-risk destination may increase once you start making plans. Level 1 and no grades In the “Level 1: Covid-19 low” destination category, less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 28 days. New Zeland is in this category, but has not yet opened its doors to leisure travelers. Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. As of October 25, it included Monaco, the Azores and Tanzania. In it broader travel instructions , The CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some variants of Covid-19. “, said the agency. Top image: View of the left bank of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. (Photo by STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

