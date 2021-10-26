International
Afghanistan sends: ‘If the international community does not take any action now, it will be too late to manage the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan’ – LAWYER – News
EXCLUSIVE LAWYER Students and lawyers in Afghanistan are submitting reports with JURIST on the situation there after the Taliban took power. Here, a staff correspondent for JURIST in Kabul offers his latest observations and perspective on the impending humanitarian crisis in the country. For reasons of privacy and security, we are concealing his name and institutional affiliation. The text has been edited only to respect the author’s voice.
Eight children have recently died in western Kabul due to starvation and starvation. These children had no guardian and lived in an empty house. A religious leader who buried all the children told local media that the children were between the ages of eleven and three, and that their neighbors provided them with food and other necessities.
The children included four girls and four boys who recently lost their parents due to illness. The owner of the houses where the children lived said that when he wanted to invite the children for breakfast, he found them dead. The Taliban have not made any official statement regarding the incident.
Recently, the international community as well as the IMF, the World Bank and several other entities have stated that almost 90% of the people of Afghanistan live in poverty. Many people have lost their jobs and many have left the country. Taliban border police and Iranian officials say about 6,000 young people are leaving Afghanistan on a daily basis.
UNDP in one of its reports warns that by mid-2022, 97 percent of Afghanistan’s population is at risk of falling below the poverty line. The UNDP report recommends that immediate action be taken to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s economic crisis intensified when US / NATO forces began withdrawing from the country. There were almost 68,000 foreign companies and contractors actively working in Afghanistan, who are now abroad. In addition to these contractors, many local companies left when they saw their assets and lives at risk. As a result, thousands of Afghans lost their jobs in the private sector and thousands of public servants left due to insecurity and threats faced by the Taliban.
Over the past year poverty and unemployment rates have increased as a result of the prolonged drought and the negative effects of COVID-19. These crises are at their peak at the moment due to the political transition that has led to a freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves, financial collapse and a weak banking system.
The Taliban should plan to help small and medium-sized enterprises, businesses run by women, children, people with disabilities, and those who have lost their jobs, either financially and / or non-financially. The problem is that the current government has no plan and is also unable to manage the crisis. The international community is also concerned about who will offer cooperation and assistance if they cannot enter into any kind of direct relationship with the Taliban. But if the international community does not take action now, it will be too late to manage the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Sources
2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/10/afghanistan-dispatches-if-the-international-community-does-not-take-any-steps-now-it-will-be-too-late-to-manage-the-humanitarian-crisis-in-afghanistan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]