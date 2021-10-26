Afghanistan sends: ‘If the international community does not take any action now, it will be too late to manage the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan’ – LAWYER – News

EXCLUSIVE LAWYER Students and lawyers in Afghanistan are submitting reports with JURIST on the situation there after the Taliban took power. Here, a staff correspondent for JURIST in Kabul offers his latest observations and perspective on the impending humanitarian crisis in the country. For reasons of privacy and security, we are concealing his name and institutional affiliation. The text has been edited only to respect the author’s voice.

Eight children have recently died in western Kabul due to starvation and starvation. These children had no guardian and lived in an empty house. A religious leader who buried all the children told local media that the children were between the ages of eleven and three, and that their neighbors provided them with food and other necessities.

The children included four girls and four boys who recently lost their parents due to illness. The owner of the houses where the children lived said that when he wanted to invite the children for breakfast, he found them dead. The Taliban have not made any official statement regarding the incident.

Recently, the international community as well as the IMF, the World Bank and several other entities have stated that almost 90% of the people of Afghanistan live in poverty. Many people have lost their jobs and many have left the country. Taliban border police and Iranian officials say about 6,000 young people are leaving Afghanistan on a daily basis.

UNDP in one of its reports warns that by mid-2022, 97 percent of Afghanistan’s population is at risk of falling below the poverty line. The UNDP report recommends that immediate action be taken to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s economic crisis intensified when US / NATO forces began withdrawing from the country. There were almost 68,000 foreign companies and contractors actively working in Afghanistan, who are now abroad. In addition to these contractors, many local companies left when they saw their assets and lives at risk. As a result, thousands of Afghans lost their jobs in the private sector and thousands of public servants left due to insecurity and threats faced by the Taliban.

Over the past year poverty and unemployment rates have increased as a result of the prolonged drought and the negative effects of COVID-19. These crises are at their peak at the moment due to the political transition that has led to a freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves, financial collapse and a weak banking system.

The Taliban should plan to help small and medium-sized enterprises, businesses run by women, children, people with disabilities, and those who have lost their jobs, either financially and / or non-financially. The problem is that the current government has no plan and is also unable to manage the crisis. The international community is also concerned about who will offer cooperation and assistance if they cannot enter into any kind of direct relationship with the Taliban. But if the international community does not take action now, it will be too late to manage the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.