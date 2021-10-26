Wellspring Capital acquires Caring Brands International





Private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management has acquired Caring Brands International, the parent company of the home and hostel health franchise company, Interim Healthcare, for an undisclosed sum. The seller, PE clothing Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, bought the company in 2015. Caring Brands is the seventh largest home care provider in the United States, in addition to its international holdings in the UK, Ireland and Australia. The company’s franchise business model is unique in healthcare. Owners of network franchises range from large private equity investors to mama-and-pop startups, some of which have been in owners’ families for two or three generations. “Over the past year and throughout 2021, providing and accessing high quality home health care services has never been more essential and it is rewarding to see such a positive market response,” said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Caring. Brands International and Interim HealthCare Inc. “Mother [Caring Brands International] are fully committed to making the home the health care center and helping more people get the quality services they need. ” Combined, Caring Brands and its three subsidiaries Interim Healthcare (USA), Bluebird Care (UK, Ireland) and Just Better Care (Australia) operate from more than 550 globally owned countries with more than 350 franchises, generating 1.3 billions of dollars across the system. income each year, according to EP Center. The private equity industry publication showed that the multiples in the deal were in the 11x to 12x EBITDA range of $ 45 million of the company. The company in 2020 was ranked no. 1 in the elderly care category of the annual Franchise Entrepreneurs magazine 500. In addition to inpatient and palliative care, the company franchises provided home health care, pediatric home care, health care personnel, and elderly care services. New York-based Wellspring has invested in more than 35 platforms and completed over 60 acquisitions worldwide in a range of industries since 1995, including healthcare. To date, the firm has raised more than $ 4 billion through six EP funds. Their portfolio also includes Chicago-based home care company Help at Home, which cares for 67,000 patients in 169 locations in 13 states. Private equity interest in the hostel sector has gained momentum in recent years, increasing shares in hostel deals and increasing competition for acquisition targets. Private equity transactions and an influx of new deals during 2021 could boost hospitality ratings that have already reached record levels, with multiples reaching 26 times in 2020. Private equity hostel transactions grew nearly 25% between 2011 and 2020, according to a recent industry transaction report that M&A consulting firm The Braff Group shared with Hospice News. The timing of the Caring Brands transaction makes sense for a number of reasons, according to The Braff Group managing director Mark Kulik. These include lower capital gains tax rates that may increase next year if the proposed legislation is passed. Moreover, retailer Levine Leichtman bought the company in 2015, so the asset is in the range in which PE firms typically sell for about 4 to 7 years. These factors, along with favorable demographics and growing demand, matured the opportunity for sale. Wellspring is no stranger to the home healthcare market. This is part of their comfort zone; it’s certainly a business next to Help at Home, Kulik told Hospice News. They are also pleased with the international expansion, which is a completely different set of expertise.

