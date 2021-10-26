Australia’s climate plans reach the giant COP-out





MELBOURN, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) – A strong sense of dj vu shocks when considering climate targets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will take Glasgow with him to the UN COP26 summit in a few days. Jingoist by chance Plan to offer Net Zero on the Australian route refers to many old policies and its one – page graphic summary looks extremely similar to trying by Santos oil and gas drill (STO.AX) who were legally challenged read more: no short-term ambitions and highly dependent on untested technology. Morrison has refused to abide by the 2015 Paris agreement, which stipulates that by COP26 countries must increase their emission reduction targets for 2030. It is keeping Australians up to 28% below 2005 figures. per year, chosen to help read more data, but expects it to be up to 35% lower. This should be the minimum: Approximately what would happen if four of Australia’s eight states and territories, including New South Wales and Victoria, hit their targets. Lifting accountability to local governments may be justifiable if the Morrison administration used the time to find ways to reduce emissions in the next two decades. Instead, his belief in capturing and storing blue and green hydrogen and carbon, developments still unproven to work on scale. According to the Canberra proposals, unveiled on Tuesday, these will account for up to 40% of the reductions by 2050. Another 30% will come from future technology advances and unspecified global technology trends. This is too empty to be taken seriously. There are signs of the inevitability of a country so dependent on fossil fuels that it needs to change some of its ways. The government, for example, expects greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation, currently about 70% coal-fired, to be close to zero by the middle of the decade. Such achievements, however, will build on the mass adoption of sun and wind alternatives, recently promoted by states and territories, and which the federal Liberal-National coalition has sought to undermine or ridicule since 2013. . Moreover, the Morrison administration adheres to the idea that fossil fuels will be major exports, if they are to decline, after 2050. Australia 26 million people and $ 2 trillion Australian economy ($ 1.5 trillion) are at the forefront of climate change, devastated by fires, droughts and more. It is more than reasonable to expect a much bolder plan. Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter CONTEXT NEWS – The Australian Federal Government on October 26 presented plans to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, relying heavily on the development of technology that is unproven in scale such as the capture and storage of pure hydrogen or carbon or the processes that have yet to be done. conceived. About 20% of the country reduction is expected to come from compensation. The government said it expects demand for fossil fuels to fall, but Australia’s coal and gas export industries will continue until 2050 and beyond, supporting jobs and regional communities. – Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not set a new target for reducing emissions by more than 26% to 28% below the 2005 level that Australia adopted as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He said the government now expects they fall between 30% and 35% by 2030. Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

