Residential school abuse was reported to the department while Jean Chrtien was minister, records show

While Jean Chrtien was India’s minister of affairs, his federal department received several reports, including one directly directed at him for child abuse and physical abuse in residential schools, government records show.

Chrtien, Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, told a popular Canadian radio show on Sunday that he had never heard of abuse in residential schools while he was minister of what was then the Department of Indian Affairs and Development. Northern from 1968 to 1974..

A cursory glance at the historical records reveals that while Chrtien was minister, his department received at least four reports describing allegations of child abuse and mistreatment at the St.’s Indian Residential School. Anne, which operated in Fort Albany First Nation, along the James Bay of Ontario coast.

The department also received reports of abuse from other residential schools during its tenure, including two one located about 130 miles north of its hometown of Shawinigan, Que., The records show.

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing, when you get so old, you’re still immersed in all those lies, and there’s no shame in what you did to other people in the country,” said the Ontario resident school survivor. , Mike Cachagee. , a member of Chapleau Cree First Nation who attended three schools.

“It’s sad, it just tells you all that aspect of colonialism and how ingrained it is.”

Mike Cachagee, a member of the Chapleau Cree First Nation in northern Ontario, attended three residential schools. (Joe Fiorino / CBC)

During his appearance on Radio Canada Everyone talks about itChrtien, 87, said none of his officials had ever told him about abuses in residential schools.

“This problem was never mentioned when I was a minister. Never,” he said.

Report that the teacher was carrying a weapon, ammunition

However, Chrtien officials were reporting abuses during his tenure in Indian Affairs at a time when the failure of the residential school system was widely and publicly discussed.

Under Chrtien’s mandate, the federal government began to take over the direct operations of the institutions in 1969 from the churches that run most of the schools in the system since its inception.

A letter, dated 28 December 1968, was addressed to Chrtien and was handwritten by a teacher teaching at the St.’s residential school. Anne’s run by Catholics.

The letter described concerns about the way the institution was run.

“The main complaint we had was about the attitude of the people in the mission towards [Indigenous] people, which I would say is prejudicial, “the letter said, obtained under the Access to Information Act by NDP MP Charlie Angus, who represents northern Ontario on TimminsJames Bay. .

No record has been displayed yet for a response.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who represents TimminsJames Bay in northern Ontario, says Chrtien is trying to ‘whitewash’ the past. (CBC)

Chrtien did not respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

“It’s wild for Jean Chrtien to try to whitewash his role,” Angus said.

In 1971, federal officials received reports that one student claimed to have been “mistreated and discriminated against” by a teacher, and another student claimed to have been kicked by a staff member, according to a school entry. story about the institution of St. Anne, which is posted on the website of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR).

School stories tell the basic history of an institution and are based primarily on federal government data. The stories, compiled by Ottawa, were a key document used in residential school compensation cases.

In the same year, a federal government employee reported that another St. Anne’s teacher was carrying guns and ammunition in the classroom to intimidate students, according to the story. The same teacher faced charges of beating one student and kicking another, the story said.

In 1973, a special staff member of St. Anne was “reprimanded for providing alcohol to a minor” by staying at the school residence and persuading him to drink it, according to the story.

The following year, the school principal wrote to the Indian agent at Moose Factory, Ont., That the parents and an unidentified head of the First Nation group were planning to file charges against another teacher in St. Louis. .

“We have tried to explain the situation to the parents and the boss, but they refuse to accept the fact that it was an accident,” the director wrote in a letter dated January 23, 1974, provided by CBC News.

Evelyn Korkmaz, who attended the St.’s Indian Residential School. Annes, between 1969 and 1972, says Chrtien should ‘just guess’ instead of denying responsibility for the pain caused by the institutions he oversaw as a government minister. (Submitted by Evelyn Korkmaz; Stephanie Jenzer / CBC)

Evelyn Korkmaz, a survivor of the residential school in St. Louis. Anne, who lives in Ottawa, said it hurt to hear the former prime minister deny any responsibility for the pain caused by the institutions he oversaw as a government minister.

“You just have to be fooled and say, ‘I broke down, I’m sorry I’m human, I looked the other way. I look back at my past and I regret that I did,'” Korkmaz said.

Allegations of sexual abuse of the employee

At the Anglican-run residential school La Tuque, located north of Chrtien’s hometown, the federal government launched an investigation in 1971 into allegations that a former employee “mistreated children, including cutting students’ hair as punishment for disobedience. “, according to the story of the institution, posted by KKTR.

A year ago, an employee was suspended and “fired” from the institution after four former students went to the local police station in La Tuque, Que., With allegations that they had been sexually abused, according to the story, which cites some government data.

The confession does not show what happened to the complaints.

In 1973, federal officials received reports that a grandfather of two students attending the Catholic-run Lebret Residential School in Saskatchewan claimed that a supervisor “broke a girl’s arm and then laughed” and that two to three supervisors “were cruel. to students “. narrative.

Historian John Milloy published a book in 1999 on residential schools called A National Crime. The abuse that occurred ‘was not a secret in the department, it would not be a secret’ in Chrtien’s office, he says. (CBC)

“She [Chrtien] I did not know there were cases of abuse is unimaginable, “said historian John Milloysaid.

Milloy, an emeritus professor at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., Published a book in 1999 on residential schools calledA national crime.

“It was not a secret in the department, it would not be a secret in his office,” he said in an interview with CBC News.

Residential school failure is publicly discussed

Milloy’s book says the department regularly received reports of child abuse and misconduct in residential schools throughout the history of the institutions.

By the time Chrtien took office as Minister of Indian Affairs, the failure of the residential school system had been publicly discussed in studies and newspaper articles.

On March 28, 1967, the Edmonton Journal reported that the Alberta government had submitted a report to the legislature that included interviews with five teenage girls attending the Blue Quills residential school. The girls said they left the institution, accusing a priest of “making progress” towards them.

The report ‘s author, Morton Newman, wrote that “Indian affairs officials confirmed the girls’ story,” the Journal reported.

In the same year, the Canadian Welfare Council published a report by George Caldwell describing the residential school system as a failure, and the federal department agreed, according to Milloy’s book.

Chrtien, in a 1968 letter, wrote that for indigenous children, “remaining a member of the family unit may be more beneficial than better residential school care,” according to the book.