Why the Glasgow COP26 summit is being called humanity’s last chance against climate change

The year 2021 has been described as a “year or breakdown” for efforts to combat climate change, and all eyes are on the COP26 summit in Glasgow on October 31, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why the summit has been called “the last best chance in the world to take control of severe climate change”.

What is COP26?

So, first the basics: the COP stands for the Conference of the Parties and will be the 26th meeting of all the signatory countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which entered into force in 1994. The first by the annual COP Meeting was held in Berlin in 1995 and, after an empty year in 2020 due to the pandemic, COP26 is now set to start on 31 October in Glasgow in Scotland UK. COP26 is being organized by the UK in partnership with Italy.

The COP26 summit comes five years (leaving out the gap of the year) after the historic COP21 in Paris in 2015, where virtually all countries of the world committed themselves to keeping global temperatures rising below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels or , ideally, below 1.5 degrees. Pre-industrial tools before the Industrial Revolution, which led to the birth of factories and mechanization, began in Britain in the mid-1700s.

However, while the Paris Agreement allowed countries to shape their commitments to action to reduce emissions – called nationally defined contributions (NDCs) – these were considered insufficient to achieve the ambitious goal set in COP21.

What was the Paris Agreement?

The Paris Agreement marked the first time that countries agreed to limit global warming by entering into an international treaty legally binding on climate change. It has so far been ratified by 192 parties – 197 parties had originally approved it – including the 27-nation European Union (EU) bloc.

The core of the agreement to limit the average global temperature rise below 2 degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees, above pre-industrial levels are the NDCs that countries pledged to pursue to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to mitigation – which covers promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of NDCs – the Paris Agreement also saw countries agree on adaptation actions, namely to respond to the effects of climate change and to losses and damages as a consequence of climate catastrophe. Finally, the Paris Agreement also ordered that richer countries expand their finances and knowledge to help poor and vulnerable countries tackle climate change.

Why is COP26 important?

Although the Paris Agreement adopted ambitious goals, the following years have shown that countries have failed in its terms in both the goals set and the objectives achieved. That is, while NDCs were insufficient to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels, countries were also constrained to deliver on their green promises as part of the Paris Agreement. The United States under former President Donald Trump had even pulled out of the deal, though it has now reunited under his successor Joe Biden, who will be one of the high-profile participants in the Glasgow meeting.

The Glasgow summit has been described as “the last chance to take control of fleeing climate change” as reports showed that the world was nowhere near keeping the global temperature at 1.5 degrees by the end of this century, to do so. this global emissions should be halved by 2030 and reaches ‘net-zero’ by 2050.

‘Zero zero’ emissions means a situation where the amount of greenhouse gases produced is the same as the amount removed from the atmosphere, using strategies such as planting trees and using advanced technologies to capture carbon dioxide.

“We are still very much out of the program to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. “This year has seen the resumption of fossil fuel emissions, the continuing rise in greenhouse gas concentrations and severe man-made weather events that have affected health, life and living on every continent,” said the UN Secretary-General. by Antonio Guterres earlier this year, demanding that without “immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting heating to 1.5 degrees will be impossible.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a UN body, warned in an earlier report in 2021 that any mitigation strategies currently being pursued would not prevent the world from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of rising temperatures, which could happen just in the next two decades. He said ambitious emission cuts are needed to limit the rise in temperature under the terms of the Paris Agreement. And that is what makes the Glasgow meeting so crucial in the fight against climate change.

What is on the agenda at COP26?

As the Paris Agreement was flooded, it was agreed that NDCs submitted by countries would be reviewed every five years in order to reflect “the countries’ highest possible ambition at the time” to curb emissions. The first of those five-year reviews is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, where countries will be encouraged to massively increase actions and efforts to reduce emissions and transition to green economies.

The COP26 meeting, in fact, would also have the task of finalizing and approving the rules for the implementation and functioning of the Paris Agreement.

According to the COP26 website, the main element of the summit agenda includes getting seats to “come

forward with ambitious 2030 emission reduction targets (NDCs) that match the achievement of net zero by the middle of the century.

in renewable sources, limit deforestation and speed up the transition to electric vehicles “.

Given that some impacts of climate change are already upon us in the form of extreme weather events, discussions at COP26 will also focus on ensuring that affected countries take steps to “protect and restore ecosystems, build protection, establish of warning systems and the creation of infrastructure and more resilient agriculture to avoid losses

of houses, means of subsistence and lives ”.

But achieving whatever climate goal has been set and will be set requires funding, and the Glasgow meeting will seek to secure assurances from developed countries that they will provide $ 100 billion in annual funding for the climate action they have promised to protect. of the environment. Developed countries have so far failed to extend the full amount and this, experts say, has served to undermine the actions and commitments of the poorest countries on climate change. Providing the flow of funds needed to mitigate and meet climate needs will be a key part of the Glasgow discussions.

