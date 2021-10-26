Regina goes to the square to ask for vaccination tests or a negative test for COVID-19





Hockey players on the Regina tracks will need more than just their sticks and jerseys to hit the ice this winter. Starting November 1, they will also need proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. Regina has been seeking vaccination proof or a negative test to enter most of the city’s facilities since September. On Monday morning, the council voted to extend this requirement to the arenas as well. “Up to this point, we were following the provincial order of public health,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “We are simply expanding the vaccination evidence required to enter every arena facility in the city.” Although Regina’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the provincial average, Masters argued that seeking vaccination testing in arenas would add another layer of protection to people in the city, especially those too young to be vaccinated. “The idea is that we need to create a safe environment to participate in activities that we know are good for our physical and mental health,” she said. “The idea is to reduce the unnecessary risk, to stop delaying the virus.” Masters said that Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) which runs the Collaborating Center and the Brandt Center was prepared to follow the city example for this decision. A representative from REAL was not immediately available for comment. Prior to the vote, the nine council members present heard from Dr. Kieran Conway, a family doctor in Regina. He said he hopes this new requirement will affect other cities and even the province to do the same. “I think what pushed the provincial government to go with a vaccination test and all these other public health measures were the other groups the city governments, our professional football club that did it first,” he said. . Erin Schmuland, mother of three hockey boys, too young to be vaccinated, also voiced her support for the new policy. “I believe this has the potential to have a significant impact on our community’s ability to get through this fourth wave,” she said. Schmuland said parents have been struggling whether to send their children to play hockey this year. “We have entered this hockey season facing the harsh reality that we are exposing our unvaccinated children to athletes unmasked by unvaccinated homes,” she said. Children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine in Canada are exempt from the new requirement. People coming to the arenas when used as vaccine clinics or as heating stations during the winter will also be excluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/regina-rinks-proof-of-vaccination-negative-test-1.6224744 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos