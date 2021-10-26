International
Ontario government introduces omnibus labor legislation, including the right to secede
TORONTO – Many Ontario workers may be eligible to take time off work under legislation introduced Monday by the provincial government.
Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said he does not want Ontario to become a place where people burn out of endless work and where family time comes last.
“This is an issue that has really been highlighted because of the pandemic,” McNaughton said. “The lines between family time and work time are blurred. “I think we have all faced challenges over the last two years.”
Legislation would require employers with 25 or more employees to develop layoff policies, which may include waiting times for email response time and encouraging employees to activate out-of-office notifications when they are not working. It would be the first law of its kind in Canada, the government said.
Omnibus legislation proposes a range of other work-friendly policies, including banning non-compete agreements, making it easier for immigrants to be licensed to work in professions that match their area of expertise, requiring agencies of temporary assistance to be licensed, and requiring businesses to allow delivery managers to use their own restrooms.
Ontario opposition parties applauded the principles behind the bill, but some expressed skepticism about pushing the Progressive Conservatives to side with the workers.
“(This is) a party that has done so much harm to the working people, by canceling the increase in the minimum wage, by removing the paid days of illness, by not acting quickly enough during the second and third waves of the pandemic. to bring legislation to support the front. “Line employees,” said Green Party leader Mike Schreiner.
“I think actions speak louder than words and I think people working in Ontario will see the government’s delayed actions.”
Doug Ford canceled a planned increase to a $ 15 minimum wage enacted in previous Liberal government legislation, which had also guaranteed workers 10 days of personal emergency, including two paid.
Those days were replaced by three days of illness, three days of family responsibility and two days of mourning, none paid. During the pandemic, the Conservatives introduced a three-day paid interim program.
NDP Vice President Sara Singh said the proposals McNaughton has announced at various press conferences are ideas that her party supports, but she is concerned about what the details of the bill will say, given the source.
“These are the values of the New Democrats and something we will continue to fight for, but let’s not forget, this is a government that has lowered the minimum wage, taken away sick days of paid people and has not been friendly with workers. She said. tha.
Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said he could not wait to read the details of the bill, but he called it encouraging that the government has at least recently spoken of being more supportive of workers.
“I mean in balance, even though it is late, even though I know many Ontarians do not think it is necessarily true, if it will produce a positive result for workers and their families, it deserves support,” he said. “It has merit.”
Unifor said questions remain about how policies will limit overtime communication and compensate workers who have to work overtime.
“This legislation will start the process of defining corporations where the line for access to employees is laid, but it will take time and constant effort to combat the unfulfilled expectations that many employees know exist if they want to hold or advance positions. their. ” Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi said in a statement.
The political strategy of the Ford governments focused heavily on work
“Corporate divorce policies need to have real teeth and be applied equally as there is a risk that they may widen the gender gap, with women having additional responsibilities for home and child care choosing policy detachment while their male counterparts volunteer to fill the void and advanced. ”
The legislation aims to create the conditions that will help build a talented workforce in the province, McNaughton said.
“The future of work is here now,” he said. “These changes to stop non-competitive contracts and ensure that there is a right to disengage will help every single employee, but will also help companies attract and retain talent.”
