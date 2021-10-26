UK net zero plan achievable and affordable, say climate advisers | Climate Change Committee

The UK strategy to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 is achievable and affordable, according to official government climate advisers. The Climate Change Committee said the plan was more comprehensive at the G20 and strengthened the UK’s position as it prepares to chair the Cop26 summit.

The CCC, which is independent, said the strategy was a big step forward from setting objectives to planning to achieve them, but implementation would be a big task.

The strategy is highly market-driven and technology-focused, from heat pumps to electric cars to low-carbon aircraft fuels, the CCC said. But he said much more action was needed to protect those on low incomes from green costs.

The CCC also said the strategy had nothing to say about reducing the amount of meat and milk people eat or limiting the increase in flights, which made hitting climate targets more difficult and dangerous. The government published a research paper on the behavior change, but then quickly withdrew it, saying it had been issued incorrectly. Boris Johnsons strategy preface said there was no hair shirt on the horizon.

There is no specific plan for agriculture and land, which produces 10% of emissions in the UK, the CCC said. He said action was urgently needed, for example the immediate increase in the creation of forests, which must be tripled to meet the government’s objectives.

Overall, we see this as a big step forward, said Chris Stark, Chief Executive Officer of the CCC. The strategy takes big decisions: fully decarbonized electricity by 2035, discontinuing sales of fossil fuel cars by 2030, and [gas] boilers by 2035 and rapid electrification of transport, industry and heating.

It is clearly a very market-driven strategy. It is obvious how often the government puts the responsibility on the business to invest and reduce the cost to the consumer. Many have criticized low public spending in some areas, but the government seems to be following a different path. We will see what that market-led approach will be like.

The zero net strategy was consistently delayed and was seen as an important test of the UK’s credibility as hosting Cop26. of CCCs report on the strategy concludes: It sets out an achievable and affordable vision that will bring net benefits to the UK. This strengthens the position of the UK presidency ahead of Cop26.

Governments’ ambitions to reduce emissions in each sector are broadly similar to those recommended by the CCC, he said. However, the strategy to reduce emissions from oil and gas production in the North Sea is less ambitious.

Ministers are more ambitious than the CCC recommendations for home energy efficiency, but the CCC said their policies were underdeveloped. The government has been sharply criticized for its failed Green House Grant scheme and for subsidizing just 90,000 heat pump installations over three years, the target is 600,000 each year.

A Treasury review published alongside the zero net strategy said the costs of inaction to the climate crisis would be greater than the cost of action. But ensuring that the poorest people are helped with the initial costs of low-carbon measures was crucial, Stark said.

The Treasury review set out some principles, but did not actually conclude how the tax system would be used to support a fair transition. The Treasury also failed to address how the fuel obligation, which brought in $ 37 billion in 2020, will be replaced, he said.

The government decided not to support food and less meat flying, Stark said. We would say it makes the task bigger and makes it more dangerous if technology does not provide. Such a change in behavior could also unlock wider benefits such as improved health and well-being, the report said.

The government rejected the CCC’s advice to implement a test to ensure that all policy and planning decisions are in line with the path to net zero. Ministers are under pressure for a new and new Cumbria coal mine Cambo oil field outside Shetland. Therefore, it is not clear how we can avoid shutting down new high-carbon developments, Stark said.