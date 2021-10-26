Trudeau is expected to unveil a major overhaul in his cabinet this morning to find out who is in it





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall ahead of what is being hailed as a major change in his cabinet this morning. Liberal sources tell CBC News they expect significant promotions and discounts on a cabinet reshuffle that will include the heads of multiple senior portfolios before Parliament returns at the end of next month. Two to three current ministers are expected to leave the cabinet altogether, sources also said. The next cabinet will be sworn in during a ceremony overseen by Governor-General Mary May Simon at 10:30 a.m. ET. Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton will have full coverage of Trudeau’s cabinet oath on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. ETon CBC News Network.cbc.ca, CBC Gem and wherever you broadcast CBC News. Canada is taking on a new Minister for the Environment and Climate Change just days before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26). Longtime environmental activist Steven Guilbeault, who has worked with groups such as Equiterre and Greenpeace, is taking over the role after his previous post as heritage minister. Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault arrives for an oath-taking ceremony in Ottawa on November 20, 2019. This time he will take the oath as environment minister, sources say. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Sources also said that Harjit Sajjan will lose his job as national defense minister amid a growing crisis of sexual misconduct in the military and will take on a new portfolio in today’s reshuffle. Trudeau is expected to elect a woman as Canada’s next defense minister. Anita Anand, who raised her profile as minister of public services and procurement during the pandemic, is considered one of the main candidates for the job. Patty Hajdu will also be transferred to a new job, sources say. She took over as health minister just months before the pandemic. There are plans to add a second new minister to the health portfolio. Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand is rumored to receive a promotion in today’s cabinet reshuffle. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) At least one senior minister will sit in the same seat at the cabinet table. Trudeau has previously said that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has agreed to remain in both roles. Gender equality, regional issues Trudeau has already said the cabinet will have gender equality and what he has called “proper regional distribution”. That commitment to gender equality and the loss of four ministers is part of the catalyst for some of the changes expected to be unveiled today. Ministers Maryam Monsef, Bernadette Jordan and Deb Schulte were all defeated in the September election, while Catherine McKenna, the minister of infrastructure and communities and former environment minister, did not seek re-election. Political observers say an Alberta lawmaker is likely to take a seat at the cabinet table, as asphaltic tensions between Ottawa and the province continue to escalate over issues including climate change and reconciliation. Trudeau has two Albertanstos to choose from: Randy Boissonnault at Edmonton Center and George Chahal at Calgary Skyview, though the Office of the Election Commissioner in Canada is investigating the latter after a doorbell camera recorded that he removes the opponent’s leaflet and replaces it with one of his own. FRIEND | Trudeau will unveil the new cabinet on Tuesday: What to expect from Trudeau’s new cabinet The new cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus is expected to include gender equality, regional distribution and a new defense minister. 1:58

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cabinet-announcement-trudeau-1.6225121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos