The world has lost the chance to come back better after Covid, says UN | Climate crisis

According to report from the UN.

Tuesday’s publication warns that countries’ current promises will reduce carbon by only about 7.5% by 2030, far less than the 45% cut that scientists say is needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. the goal of the Cop26 summit that opens in Glasgow this Sunday. .

Although more than 100 countries have pledged to reach zero net emissions around the middle of the century, this would not be enough to avert a climate catastrophe, according to the UN Emissions Report, which examines the gap between climate change targets and actions. . Many of the net zero commitments were found vague and if not accompanied by drastic emission cuts, this decade would allow global warming to a potentially catastrophic extent.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), which drafted the report, said: “Climate change is no longer a problem of the future. It’s a problem now. To have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5C, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions: eight years to make plans, set policies, implement them, and finally make cuts . The clock is ticking loudly.

Emissions fell by about 5.4% last year during the Covid blockade, the report found, but only about one-fifth of spending on economic recovery was focused on efforts to cut carbon. This failure to recover better despite promises from governments around the world cast doubt on the world ‘s readiness to make the economic change needed to tackle the climate crisis, the UN said.

Antnio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said: “The heat is on and as the contents of this report show, the leadership we need is off. Larg. Countries are squandering a massive opportunity to invest Covid-19 fiscal and recovery resources in sustainable, cost-saving and planet-saving ways. As world leaders prepare for Cop26, this report is another wake-up call. How much do we need?

On the eve of Cop26, countries had to submit national plans for emission cuts called nationally defined contributions (NDCs) for the next decade, a requirement under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

But the UNEP report found that only half the countries had introduced new NDCs, with major issuers, including China and India, yet to announce their plans, and several other governments, including Russia, Brazil, Australia and Mexico, had presented weak plans that were not improvements in 2015. Paris commitments.

Joanna Depledge, of the Cambridge Center for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance, said: The picture presented by the report is bleak: less than half of NDCs are really more ambitious than the first round presented in 2015 or 2016 .

There is an ambition gap between country commitments and the cuts needed to limit temperature rise, and even more troubling is an implementation gap that many large emitters are not even on track to meet their existing promises.

Mid-century net long-term promises have now been adopted by 49 countries and the EU, placing about half of global emissions, half of GDCPs and about a third of the global population below net zero promises, according to the report, which took into account the commitments of made before the end of September.

But Andersen said net zero promises from governments were often vague or unclear. If these can be made strong and fully implemented, the world can live 0.5C from the predicted 2.7C heat that Unep predicted, she said.

Joeri Rogelj, director of research at the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London, said: “If implemented, current net zero targets would lower temperature forecasts for the next century by about half a degree, bringing central estimates close to 2C, but not yet consistent. by keeping global warming below 2C, let alone 1.5C.

On the other hand, the report also notes that in many cases countries’ short-term targets are not yet setting emissions a clear path towards achieving their net zero targets. This casts doubt on whether these objectives will ever be achieved.

The emission gap report also highlighted methane, a powerful greenhouse gas emanating from livestock, natural gas extraction and waste. The US, EU and more than 20 other countries have signed a pledge to reduce methane globally by 30% this decade.

Unep said methane was the second largest contributor to temperature rise, after carbon, and that about 20% of annual methane emissions could be reduced at little or no cost, for example through better management of natural gas drilling. , stopping ignition and covering old wells.

Myles Allen, a professor of geosystem science at Oxford University, has advocated the idea of ​​forcing fossil fuel companies and other large emitters to pay for the permanent storage of the carbon they emit. the obligation to take carbon, using carbon capture and storage technology.

He said: In terms of current progress, close the 2030 emissions gap sometime in the 2080s. There is no appetite for reducing fossil fuel consumption globally to the required degree. The only remaining option is to increase the rate of safe and permanent disposal of carbon dioxide, such as storing it underground, instead of being released into the atmosphere.