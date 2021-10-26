International
‘How is Ireland doing?’ asks the CSO in the new center
How is Ireland doing?
The Central Bureau of Statistics has launched an interactive Welfare Information Center, which strives to provide comprehensive real-time answers to this question.
Keith McSweeney, senior statistician said that CSOs can no longer rely solely on traditional economic indicators to capture the diversity and richness of people’s lives and experiences.
“A broader set of indicators is needed to tell the story of Ireland and the lived reality of its people. The experience of living through a pandemic has highlighted the importance of a range of social indicators – a sense of social connection or mental health for just mention two – and this Welfare Information Center brings those ‘softer’ data along with ‘harder’ economic indicators to provide a balanced presentation of life history in Ireland, “he said.
There are many ways to assess how Ireland is doing – by looking at the changes over time, by comparing Ireland internationally and also by looking deeper into the gender differences between generations within Ireland.
Hub gathers all this important information about Ireland together in one place. A key feature of the Information Center is that it is interactive – the Center connects to the main data source that supports it, and thus will be updated automatically when the main data source is updated. This innovation ensures that the Hub will remain up to date and provide a real-time insight into how our country is progressing.
“The center is targeted at those who want to quickly understand how our country is doing. Extensive data and related analytics are still available to those users looking for more in-depth data,” Mr McSweeney said.
More about the Welfare Information Center
The Welfare Center is part of the broader intergovernmental work to develop and promote a welfare approach to policy-making and analysis. A comprehensive Welfare Framework for Ireland has been developed by the Government, which sets out all the important elements for collective well-being in Ireland.
The CSO Welfare Information Center derives from this framework. The Welfare Information Center is located on the main website of the CSO. It includes a series of objective and subjective measures:
Subjective well-being
Mental and physical health
Income and wealth
Knowledge and Skills
Housing and Local Area
Environment, Climate and Biodiversity
Protection and security
Work and quality of work
Use of time
Community, Social Connections and Cultural Participation
Civic Engagement and Cultural Expression
Mr McSweeney said, “One of the aims of the Hub is to provide an easier way for users to examine areas for themselves and to highlight their understanding of how Ireland is doing in a given area. and perhaps consider compensation, which can sometimes be inherent in the way we live our lives. For example, if one’s income increases due to longer working hours, this may have implications for time available for leisure and voluntary activities.
“Looking at some of the indicators, we can see that some areas are improving over time in Ireland and a number of areas are being compared favorably internationally, such as years of healthy living and some labor market and income indicators.
“On the contrary, some environmental indicators show a lack of improvement over time and within some indicators there are differences in the experience lived for different groups of the population, for example we can see that unemployed people are experiencing higher levels of mental illness. . -health. “Ireland’s history is complex if it is to be told in a balanced way, and this center provides a gateway to the key factors that affect our quality of life.”
