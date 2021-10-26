International
Sask. Medical health officers urge health minister to increase COVID-19 restrictions: letter
Medical health officers (MHOs) across Saskatchewan are once again pleading with the provincial government to do more to combat COVID-19.
In a recent letter to Health Minister Paul Merriman received from CBC News, doctors said the delay in implementing some of the recommendations they sought in August had “resulted in a much larger fourth wave” and stronger restrictions were needed. to put it under control.
“Our calls for action throughout the province have not been answered,” the letter, dated October 21, said.
“In our current context, the reported positive cases do not tell the full story. Without further action, it is very likely that we will face even higher hospitalization rates in the coming weeks and risk the collapse of the health system. , as well as many other preventable deaths. “
While the majority of Saskatchewan’s population is now fully immunized and evidence of vaccination requirements has helped improve coverage levels, doctors said the province is not yet expected to meet the level of immunity needed to stop the pandemic from growing for several months.
Doctors said “gap-stopping measures” were needed through a provincial order. They include:
- Collection restrictions.
- Unvaccinated persons should not be gathered outside their homes.
- Vaccinated people can be gathered up to another family.
- Seats (used for weddings and funerals) should be reduced to 25 percent of capacity, without eating indoors, unless proof of incoming vaccination is required.
- Worship sites that do not require proof of vaccination should require wearing masks and reduce personal participation to 25 percent capacity.
- Vaccination proof required without negative test option for:
- School staff, students 12 years and older and families of students under 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated.
- All nursery staff.
- All facilities hosting sports or extracurricular activities for young people, including participants, staff, coaches, volunteers and spectators.
- Clearer government messages about:
- Reduction of contacts and outflows by 50 percent for the next 28 days.
- Work back from home, if possible.
- The importance of being fully vaccinated and for people to seek reliable sources of information.
- Adopt the remainder of the August 26 recommendations, including:
- Expanding the capacity for testing and tracking contacts.
- Publicly reporting more detailed information on COVID-19, such as data and case numbers modeling and immunization in the narrowest age groups.
- Increase access to related data so that epidemiologists can provide better advice to public health teams.
Doctors said these restrictions, at the top of the already established disguise mandate, are needed at least until the new year. Their removal should be linked, the paper adds, to the fact that 85 percent of Saskatchewan’s population is fully immunized and the health care system is stabilized.
“We understand that returning to these constraints is not what our population wants, or what our leaders want to think, but with the health system in crisis, the alternatives are much worse,” the letter said.
If the government decides not to enforce any new restrictions, doctors say a stalemate similar to the spring of 2020 may be needed. That would include turning all students into online learning.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-medical-health-officers-plead-with-health-minister-for-increased-covid-19-restrictions-letter-1.6225248
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]