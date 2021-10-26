Sask. Medical health officers urge health minister to increase COVID-19 restrictions: letter

Medical health officers (MHOs) across Saskatchewan are once again pleading with the provincial government to do more to combat COVID-19.

In a recent letter to Health Minister Paul Merriman received from CBC News, doctors said the delay in implementing some of the recommendations they sought in August had “resulted in a much larger fourth wave” and stronger restrictions were needed. to put it under control.

“Our calls for action throughout the province have not been answered,” the letter, dated October 21, said.

“In our current context, the reported positive cases do not tell the full story. Without further action, it is very likely that we will face even higher hospitalization rates in the coming weeks and risk the collapse of the health system. , as well as many other preventable deaths. “

While the majority of Saskatchewan’s population is now fully immunized and evidence of vaccination requirements has helped improve coverage levels, doctors said the province is not yet expected to meet the level of immunity needed to stop the pandemic from growing for several months.

Doctors said “gap-stopping measures” were needed through a provincial order. They include:

Collection restrictions. Unvaccinated persons should not be gathered outside their homes. Vaccinated people can be gathered up to another family. Seats (used for weddings and funerals) should be reduced to 25 percent of capacity, without eating indoors, unless proof of incoming vaccination is required. Worship sites that do not require proof of vaccination should require wearing masks and reduce personal participation to 25 percent capacity.

Vaccination proof required without negative test option for: School staff, students 12 years and older and families of students under 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated. All nursery staff. All facilities hosting sports or extracurricular activities for young people, including participants, staff, coaches, volunteers and spectators.

Clearer government messages about: Reduction of contacts and outflows by 50 percent for the next 28 days. Work back from home, if possible. The importance of being fully vaccinated and for people to seek reliable sources of information.

Adopt the remainder of the August 26 recommendations, including: Expanding the capacity for testing and tracking contacts. Publicly reporting more detailed information on COVID-19, such as data and case numbers modeling and immunization in the narrowest age groups. Increase access to related data so that epidemiologists can provide better advice to public health teams.



Doctors said these restrictions, at the top of the already established disguise mandate, are needed at least until the new year. Their removal should be linked, the paper adds, to the fact that 85 percent of Saskatchewan’s population is fully immunized and the health care system is stabilized.

“We understand that returning to these constraints is not what our population wants, or what our leaders want to think, but with the health system in crisis, the alternatives are much worse,” the letter said.

If the government decides not to enforce any new restrictions, doctors say a stalemate similar to the spring of 2020 may be needed. That would include turning all students into online learning.