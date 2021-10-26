Digi International appoints TOPAS as the European distributor for its integrated product portfolio





The agreement includes Germany, Switzerland and Austria MUNIH, 26 October 2021 – Digi International® (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), the leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, has named TOPAS electronic AG (TOPAS) as its distributor in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Under the terms of the agreement, the Digi ConnectCore® system in modules (SOM), Digi XBee® RF modules, Digi Connect® ME, NetSilicon & Rabbit® semiconductor product portfolios will be available, complemented by a wide range of support services. offered by TOPAS (www.topas.de). Digi offers integrated solutions, integrating hardware and software to bring IoT connectivity to meet critical connectivity needs for the medical, transit, retail, industrial and service industries. Digi XBee is a world-famous brand, with more than 15 million modules located in 135 countries. Its embedded ConnectCore platform includes highly scalable and secure wireless SOM coupled with a range of development tools and software to accelerate the timeliness of market entry products. “We are proud to add Digi as a leading supplier of IoT connectivity products to our portfolio. Along with the SOM and Digi XBee RF solutions comes Digi-wide support and a complete ecosystem, ”says Thomas Fortmann, Sales Director and TOPAS board member. “Digi solutions help simplify design and speed up market time with minimized costs and risks for customers.” “Digi is pleased to be working with one of the leading distributors of electronic solutions and components in the DACH region,” says Ronald Singh, EMEA Channel Sales Director for Digi. “TOPAS is known for its depth of market knowledge and broad sense of application, attributes that are perfect for bringing Digi ‘s superior OEM products to that wider audience.” About TOPAS TOPAS electronic AG is an exclusive distributor of active semiconductors, modules and systems, transformers and ODM products. Since 1984 TOPAS is active in the market as a distributor and representative and known as a competent and reliable partner by its customers. Capable with a highly qualified and motivated team, with a deep product and market knowledge, and offering a portfolio of innovative products at competitive prices, TOPAS is committed to its customers, suppliers and employees. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and more and more. For more information, visit www.digi.com. customers connect over 100 million things and are growing. For more information, visit the Digi website at www.digi.com or call 877-912-3444 (USA) or +1 952-912-3444 (International). Media contacts: Peter Ramsay / Lora Wilson

Global Results Communications [email protected]

+1 949.307.5908

