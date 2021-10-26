The international team of asensei & Virus will bring the first line of related clothing in the world to related fitness





Virus International launches new line of intelligent arel (applications) with motion capture asense technology to allow any Connected Fitness product to add shape tracking and real-time training. |

SAN FRANCISKO, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – asensei, the company that offers the easiest way to add shape tracking and real-time training to sports and fitness products, has made it even easier for fitness brands to move beyond video training to canned, in truly interactive personalized classes for the individual athlete. Any Connected Fitness product or app can provide real-time fitness tracking and training for clients wearing (ap) arel designed and manufactured by Virus with “inside asensei”. “To date, smart clothing has been developed by function-focused technology rather than fashion, but now, thanks to our partnership with Virus, we are providing consumers with clothing that eliminates the choice between fashion and function – now they can have both. ” says the CEO of asensei Steven Webster. “We have always believed that customers will want to work on the clothing brands they already love, wherever they want, with the fitness products and applications they already have.” “From the beginning, our foundation has been innovation in clothing and bio-physical technology in our fabrics and products,” he says. Russell Lin, CEO of VIRUS International. “We have always believed that higher performance devices should not only be for a select few, but that everyone should have access to devices that help them achieve their goals and enhance their performance. combined with the asense to integrate their technology into our equipment, we can now increase the performance of any athlete, at any level, in any sport.This is the next step of the same fabric technology innovation we have explored. “ Personalized training is now an indispensable skill for fitness apps and products, as companies like Tempo and Tonal add real-time form training and executives like Peloton and Nautilus get shape tracking technologies for future products. No wonder top fitness companies are adding this capability: About 55% of customers who buy fitness products say they want exercise to help them improve. With our asensei.ai (“asensei within”) SDK, the increase of form capture and 3D training in fitness related products and applications can be achieved by the developers of a brand in less than an hour. Some of the most popular usage cases that clients are looking to implement with “Connected Coaching” enabled by asensei.ai include: Inboarding lessons that teach beginner to advanced techniques that will show up in training.

Heat motion screens that allow adaptation to the programming and recommendation of additional strength and mobility exercises.

Accurate counting of repetitions of simple and complex movement patterns.

Provide real-time feedback on form during practice and observed areas for improvement after practice. With the VIRUS x ASENSEI partnership, Connected Fitness partners can now accelerate their time in the market by co-branding (ap) arel with Virus in www.virusintl.com Find out more at www.asensei.ai

Potential partners: [email protected]

Contact for media: [email protected] View original content: BURIMI asensei

