



France Scope takes the last French group 1 of the season Scope (Ire) (Teofilo {Ire}) ended the French Group 1 calendar with a bang on Sunday when the jackal won his first Group 1 career at the G1 Prix Royal Oak in Longchamp against his seniors. The 3-year-old was competing against a strong field in the 3100m race and came out on top with 1l against Skazino (Fr) (Kendargent {Fr}) me Glyconium (Fr) (Le Havre {Ire}) dropped to third place 3.5l behind. He hasn’t done anything wrong all year and consistency is key for him, Rob Hornby told the Thoroughbred Daily News after recording his first win in Group 1. I was aware of keeping notes on the top two so I could take it whenever I want, as sustainability would be important in this area. “He got on the line and he’s a real tester.” Already one of the 100 stock winners for Theophilus (Ire) with the last victory in Listed, he becomes the winner of the 54th Group also for sire Darley. Këlliri is one of four stake interpreters for him Look at it this way (GB) (Efisio {GB}), the others of which include shareholders look (GB) (Champs Elysees {GB}) and look (GB) (Dansili {GB}). Look So is the winning half sister of G1 Oaks Look here (GB) (Hernando {Fr}), who also pulled out the stock winner and 2nd group With this (GB) (Main {GB}). Lope De Vega wins the winner of the 50th group An international Saturday duo for the ship’s former stallion Vega Lope (Ire) gave him the 50th career group winner when Sweet lady (Fr) secured the G3 Prix de Flore an hour and a half ago Duka De Sessa (Ire) won the G3 Eyrefield S. in Ireland. It was a successful Group 3 weekend for Dad, who also saw Max Vega (Ire) finish second after Ilaraab with 1l at G3 Virgin Bet St. Simon S. in Newbury. In total, Lope De Vega now has 51 group winners, 88 stock winners and 147 stock horses with the Duke de Sessa added to the total in all three categories and the Sweet Lady added to the Group number. He is a beautiful colt, still immature and will make a beautiful colt next year, coach Dermot Weld told Thoroughbred Daily News about juvenile Duka de Sessa. Hopefully he will be back for a test in Guineas and I see him potentially as a 2000 Guinean Irish horse. Both Lope De Vegas winners are off the bat by Danzig (USA) sireline Duke de Sessa by a Cape Cross (Ire) daughter and Sweet Lady by one Dansili (GB) girl. Lope De Vega is the descendant of 13 Group 1 winners worldwide, led by Santa Ana Lane AND Vega Magic in Australia. An international sensation, Shamardal (USA) the boy has Group winners in 10 different counties and stock winners in 13 different countries. Ital Highland Reel marks the Group’s first winner in Italy He is currently finishing his fourth Australian season at Swettenham Stud, Mountain rolls (Ire) saw the minor girl Atamic (Ire) gives him his first winner of the Sunday Group G2 Premio Dormello at Capannelle with 3.5l. Atamisque had already given her family one of his first nine winners this year with a debut victory three weeks ago before holding her perfect record in two starts here. She finished 3.5l ahead Jacinda (GB) (Aclaim {Ire}) me Earth Land (Ire) (Footstepsinthesand {GB}) concluding the first three places in the Premio Dormello. Atamisque is the first foal from the multiple winner of Italian shares Aury Touch (Ity) (Pounced {USA}), who is also a half-sister in Group 2 Amyntas (Ity) (Prince of the desert {Ire}). They are descended from the family of USs (USA) Class 3 winner Cause for unrest (USA). Galileo (Ire) boys educated for him Rahy (USA) grandchildren like the cross with which Atamique grew up have drawn 39 winners out of 69 runners, led by the class 3 winner In question (Ire) (New approach {Ire}).

