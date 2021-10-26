US and Europe dismantle international drug operation in dark network, arrest 150





WASHINGTON Anti-drug agents in the US and Europe arrested 150 people and seized more than a quarter tonne of illegal drugs in an international operation aimed at disrupting sales on a section of the internet known as Darknet, authorities announced on Tuesday. Laundering earned more than $ 31 million in cash and cryptocurrencies in 14 U.S. states and seven European countries. A total of 65 people were arrested in the US and 85 arrested in Europe. They were charged with the illegal sale of fentanyl, oxycodone, amphetamines, cocaine and ecstasy. Among the U.S. targets were operators of two accounts, Darknet in Florida and Rhode Island, which advertised and sold fentanyl pills nationwide, the Department of Justice said. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the operation was aimed at those seeking internet shadows to sell killer pills worldwide. Darknet drug sales have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, she said, because more people are turning to her to buy medicine. Overseas arrests were made in Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Authorities in Australia co-operated in the massive operation, the US said. Investigators were assisted by tracks collected during the removal earlier this year of DarkMarket, which at the time was the world’s largest illegal market on the web. German authorities confiscated the site, which provided a large amount of new intelligence, they said. Anne Milgram, who heads the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the drugs sold illegally are contributing to an alarming trend in the US. “These are the drugs that are fueling the overdose crisis in America, with 250 people dying every day,” she said. The DEA last month issued a rare Public Safety warning about the spread of fake prescription pills, made to look like drugs such as Oxycontin, Xanax and Adderall, which actually contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. They are killing unsuspecting Americans on an unprecedented scale, the agency said.

