The US announces an international crackdown on DarkNet opioid trafficking





WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – An international operation targeting opioid trafficking on a clandestine internet site called DarkNet has led to about 150 arrests in the United States and Europe and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons, the US and Europe. authorities said Tuesday. The coup, dubbed Operation Dark HunTor, was announced at a U.S. Justice Department press conference, where U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco warned cyber drug dealers: “There is no dark internet. We can and will to shed light. “ Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, deputy director of the international police agency Europol, hailed the results of Operation Dark HunTor as “spectacular”. He said the operation sends a message that “no one is beyond the reach of law enforcement, even in the dark web”. DarkNet and the dark web are related terms related to a part of the internet accessible only using a specialized internet browser and the variety of websites residing there. An opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone in the past two decades due to overdoses of over-the-counter pain medications and illegal substances, constituting a sustained public health crisis. Operation Dark HunTor led to the arrest of 150 people accused of drug trafficking and others accused of involvement in the sale of illegal goods and services. There have been 65 arrests in the United States, 47 in Germany, 24 in the United Kingdom, four in the Netherlands and Italy, three in France, two in Switzerland and one in Bulgaria, the Justice Department said. The department added that the operation resulted in the seizure of more than $ 31.6 million in virtual money and coins, as well as 45 firearms. He added that about 234 kilograms (515 pounds) of drugs, including more than 200,000 ecstasy pills, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and methamphetamine were seized, along with counterfeit drugs. Kenneth Polite, head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, said such trafficking posed “a global threat and requires a global response.” The Justice Department said the crackdown was built on operations conducted in late 2020 and early 2021 to thwart obscure internet trafficking. He said that in January, an international crackdown targeted DarkMarket, the world’s largest international dark grid market. Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Edited by Will Dunham Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

