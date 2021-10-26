Two houses in Tampa Bay will be featured in Fox Business’s new show, Mansion Global

Tampa Bay Residents Fascinated by Luxury Excavations at New Fox Business Networks Show, Mansion Global, may recognize some familiar landscapes in an upcoming episode.

According to a Fox spokesman, the show will feature two local properties in the next installment, which will air at 9pm on Tuesday.

One of the mansions featured will be 4937 Lyford Cay Road, in the affluent Culbreath Isles neighborhood in South Tampa. Located on the outermost edge of a small peninsula, the 5,662-square-foot home sold in July for $ 6.325 million, property records show.

It has four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and was designed by local architect Sol Fleischman, who was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty realtor Nick Janovsky, the listing agent in the latest sale.

The architecture of the Tampa mansion was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. [ Joe Sale Photography, Courtesy of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty ]

The location of the palaces and the waterfront to the west also give it incomparable views, Janovsky said, especially at sunset. Its residents can see the old Tampa Bay as far as downtown St. Petersburg, including the color-changing lights of the Tropicana Field, he said.

An exterior photo of the house at 4937 Lyford Cay Road in Tampa shows its waterfront views along Old Tampa Bay. [ Joe Sale Photography, Courtesy of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty ]

The other house is located on the shores of Lake Keystone in Odessa, on the 17122 Gunn motorway. The luxury residence was sold in February for $ 3.4 million, according to property records. It spans 6.03 acres that includes the adjacent vacant lot, and has seven bedrooms plus seven full and four half-bathrooms, according to Karen Hegemeier, also from Sothebys, the listing agent on sale.

The house was once owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who added features like a soaking tub with an ice machine and a personalized display box for his Heisman trophy, she said. The property also has a games room and high bar, wine room, home gym, sauna, basketball and tennis courts and a green environment.

The residence, which is 12,803 square feet according to Karen Hegemeier, is located on the shores of Lake Keystone. [ Tony Sica Photography, Courtesy of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty ]

It is the embodiment of living on lakefront properties, Hegemeier said, calling it a total house of entertainment.

Global Mansion premiere on September 21st. The 30-minute episodes air Tuesday at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

IN to the trailer for the show, presenter Kacie McDonnell promises to be the luxury liaison of viewers to show them what you can get when money is not the object.