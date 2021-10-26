International
US News announces the ranking of the best global universities for 2022
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US News & World Report, the global authority in ranking education, published today the 2022 edition of The best global universities rankings. The new edition rates more than 1,700 schools in the overall ranking from nearly 1,500 last year for academic research and reputation.
The US tops the overall ranking, with schools in the top four. Nr. 1 is Harvard University, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and the University of California Berkeley at no. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. The end of the first five is Oxford University in the UK
The 2022 edition includes universities from more than 90 countries. The most ranked schools are in the following places:
- USA: 271
- China: 253
- Japan: 93
- MB: 89
- Germany: 70
“These rankings differ from our other education rankings because of their emphasis on academic research,” he said. Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News. “The best global universities present a total ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as the subject ranking of 255 other universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools. Where research is a top priority. “
Five new subjects were added to the rankings, bringing the total to 43. The new subjects are chemistry, physics; food science and technology; optics; physics, condensed matter; and polymer science.
Based onWeb of Science data andInCites measurements provided by Clarivate, a global leader in providing reliable information and knowledge to accelerate the pace of innovation, Top Global Universitiesmethodology weighs the factors that measure the global and regional research reputation and academic research performance of a university. For the overall ranking, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations, and international collaboration. The ranking of each course has its own methodology based on the performance of academic research in that specific field.
“As students, faculty and staff continue to navigate the pandemic, comparable school-specific data remains important for individuals exploring their higher education options,” he said. Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of US News. “For eight years and counting, the ranking of the best global universities has provided easily accessible data that prospective students can use to evaluate those options.”
2022 US News & World Report The best global universities
The best global universities in general, Top 10
1. Harvard University (USA)
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
3. Stanford University (USA)
4. University of California Berkeley (USA)
5. Oxford University (MB)
6. Columbia University (USA)
7. University of Washington in Seattle (USA)
8. Cambridge University (MB)
9. California Institute of Technology (USA) (draw)
9. Johns Hopkins University (USA) (draw)
Africa Top 3
1. University of Cape Town (South Africa)
2. University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)
3. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)
Asia Top 3
1. Tsinghua University (China)
2. National University of Singapore
3. Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)
Australia/New Zeland Top 3
1. University of Melbourne (Australia)
2. University of Sydney
3. University of Queensland (Australia)
Europe Top 3
1. Oxford University (MB)
2. Cambridge University (MB)
3. University College London
Latin America Top 3
1. University of So Paulo (Brazil)
2. Campina State University (Brazil)
3. Papal Catholic University i Chile
The ranking of the best global universities serves the broader mission of US News to provide reliable information and rankings such as. The best K-8 schools,The best colleges ANDThe best programs on the Internet to help all students navigate their higher education options. For Chinese students in particular, US News offers online resource centers published in Chinese to help guide futurestudent ANDgraduation students interested in studying abroad.
For more information on the best Global Universities, visitFacebook ANDTweet using #BestGlobal.
About US News & World Report
US News & World Report is a global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business leaders, and policymakers to make better and more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives. A versatile digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews, US News offers rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, customer advice and US News Live events. More than 40 million people visit itUSNews.comevery month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC
About Clarivate
Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the innovation lifecycle. Our bold mission is to help clients solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing workable information and knowledge that reduces time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the fields of science and intellectual property. We help clients discover, protect, and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology solutions along with in-depth domain expertise. For more information, please visitwww.clarivate.com
SOURCE US News & World Report
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-announces-2022-best-global-universities-rankings-301408046.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]