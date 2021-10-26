APGA Champ Kevin Hall collaborates with Velocity Global







News from

Global Speed







DENVER | October 26, 2021 09:01 AM Mountain time Velocity Global today announced a partnership with Advocates Pro 4 Golf Association (APGA) 4-time tournament champion Kevin Hall. Kevin Hall, APGA Tour Champion and Velocity Global Ambassador Hall competes on the APGA Tour in addition to Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR appearances. He joins 6-time PGA TOUR champion and recent BMW PGA European champion Billy Horschel as brand ambassador for Velocity Global. I met Kevin at the Billys APGA tour this summer and I immediately realized we had to work together, said Ben Wright, founder and CEO of Velocity Global. He embodies our values ​​in everything he does and his personal story of breaking down walls to have opportunities is an inspiration to all of us. I am honored that he will share these stories, along with his electric smile and contagious laughter, while wearing our brand on the front of his hat. Hall plays each round quietly. He lost his hearing at the age of two due to a life-threatening illness, H. influenza meningitis. Determined, he devoted himself to golf and won a full academic and athletic scholarship to Ohio State University – the first player African-American who received a golf scholarship to Ohio State – and went on to win the Big Ten championship with up to 11 shots. He recently added his fourth APGA victory to the TPC Deere Run in July, scoring 8-under par 63. Hard work wins your next opportunity, but partners need to open the door to our chosen path in life, Hall said. When I learned about the Velocity Globals platform to make work available to anyone, anywhere, I knew they understood the idea of ​​partnership. Opening doors to people everywhere is something I can get behind. I am proud to represent them inside and outside the course. APGA is a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf through organized tournaments, player development and mentoring programs. Billy Horschel hosted his inaugural AGPA Billy Horschel Invitational tour at TPC Sawgrass this summer. Kevin is a fantastic guy and golfer, Horschel said. Ive been working with Velocity Global for a few years and Kevin is a perfect fit for their first people access to the world. The values ​​of Kevin and Velocity Globals match as they both realize that hard work is just as important as being successful. Hall will join the Velocity Global team this week at the company’s annual party in Denver, Colorado. About Velocity Global Velocity Global accelerates the future of work across borders. Its global work platform simplifies the experience of employer and employee to hire any talent anywhere with just one click through its cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and on an unparalleled global scale. As the largest global record employer (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and in all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up legal entities foreign or state registrations. The company provides additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to Assess Workforce and Registration Agent (AoR) to simplify payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named Leader in Record Global Employer Services by leading analytics firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees on six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com. Contact details Global Speed John Hall +1 720-650-4348 [email protected] Company website International Employment Services by Velocity Global



labels Kevin HallAPGATURI PGABilly HorschelBen Wright

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/apga-champ-kevin-hall-partners-with-velocity-global-934101611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos