Coronavirus Digest: US Releases New Guidelines for International Travel | News | DW

The Biden administration announced on Monday details of how the United States plans to reopen to international travelers starting Nov. 8.

From that date, “non-resident, non-immigrant U.S. air travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated” and must provide proof of their status prior to boarding, “with limited exceptions.”

Unvaccinated travelers, whether U.S. citizens, permanent residents or those excluded international travelers, will need to provide evidence of a negative test taken within one day of their departure to the US.

The U.S. will accept travelers who have received vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

Travelers under the age of 18 will not be required to be fully vaccinated, due to discrepancies in the presentation of vaccines for younger age groups. Under the exclusion rules, however, they will be required to submit a negative test for COVID.

In announcing the new rules, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation lifting travel restrictions in effect since early 2020, which have barred most non-US citizens from entering the U.S. from countries like China, India, Africa of the South, Brazil and most of Europe.

“It is in the interest of the United States to move away from country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel. for the United States, “the statement said.

Earlier, the American infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted that many from 5 to 15 years old can be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. He said vaccines for the age group may be available in the first half of November.

“If all goes well and we get regulatory approval and recommendation from the CDC, it is entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available to children ages 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November,” White said. The Chief Medical Advisor of the House in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.

Here are some other coronavirus titles from around the world:

Europe

of European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized a Moderna booster injection for people 18 and older after doing the same for BioNTech-Pfizer last month.

“The data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were decreasing,” the EMA said, using the name. dealer for the Moderna vaccine COVID-19.

Coronavirus infection is listed in Germany rose sharply once again on Monday, reaching 110.1 cases per 100,000 population.

On Saturday, Germany reached the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 over the previous seven days. This milestone has previously been used to impose strict restrictions, although hospital admission rates are now seen as a more meaningful indicator.

There is usually a delay of several weeks before the increase in infection is reflected in the increase in deaths.

Government in poland has said it will consider stronger pandemic restrictions if the average daily cases exceed 7,000.

Infections are growing rapidly there, in line with much of Eastern Europe where vaccination rates are lower than in the rest of the continent.

“If, at the end of October, we are at an average level of over 7,000 cases per day, we will have to consider taking some more restrictive steps,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski was quoted as saying by the state-run PAP news agency. “Decisions will be made in early November.”

Niedzielski stressed that the government was not considering a deadlock.

Russia has once again reported its highest daily number of cases since the start of the pandemic, ahead of a workplace blockage starting later this week.

President Vladimir Putin has stated that October 30 to November 7 will be paid, non-working days. However, he said the regions could extend the period or start it earlier, depending on the epidemiological situation there.

The TASS news agency reported that six areas, including the Samara and Perm regions east of Moscow, had already started their non-working days on Monday.

Putin has also ordered increased testing, tighter controls on masking and social distancing, and an acceleration of the vaccine campaign.

Paid employees will receive two days of paid leave as a reward for vaccination.

Asia-Pacific

China has imposed blockades and other restrictions as it seeks to control the recent COVID-19 blasts ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

North China has been the epicenter of the recent outbreak, accounting for most of the cases and with mass testing taking place in 11 provinces. Officials issued home arrest warrants for some 35,000 people in Inner Mongolia’s Ein County.

Tourist sites were closed in neighboring Gansu Province, which stretches along the ancient Silk Road and boasts religious sites such as the Dunhuang Cave. Many residential communities in Gansu were also put under closure.

Game organizers on Monday published instructions for the coronavirus, including strict mask requirements and movement restrictions.

South Korea said it has achieved its goal of vaccinating 70% of its 52 million people, paving the way for a return to normalcy, scheduled to begin next month.

IN New Zeland, there were 109 new cases received in the country on Monday, most of them in the country’s largest city, Auckland.

For New Zealanders, it is the second worst day of daily infections since the onset of the pandemic.

Americas

Canada has removed a travel tip urging citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel. At the same time, the province of Ontario has issued a timeline to remove all remaining restrictions. Its purpose is to remove vaccination evidence and mask requirements by March 2022.

