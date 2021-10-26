The White House details the new rules





Two weeks before a new vaccination requirement for most foreign travelers in the United States begins, the Biden administration detailed new COVID-19 international air travel policies, including child exemptions and new federal tracking requirements. Starting Nov. 8, foreign, nonimmigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before to board a plane to the US, with tight restrictions for those who have not been fully vaccinated. CONNECTED: Biden administration to expedite authorization of home test for COVID-19 The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from wider country-based travel restrictions and bans towards what it calls a “vaccination-based” system focused on the individual risk of the traveler. It almost reflects the White House embracing vaccination demands in an effort to push more Americans to get vaccinated by accumulating concerns about those left without vaccination. Under the policy, those who are unvaccinated will need to show evidence of a COVID-19 negative test within one day of travel, while those who are vaccinated will be allowed to submit a test done within three days of travel. Children under 18 years of age will not be required to be fully vaccinated, given the discrepancy in the global prevalence of vaccines for their age group, but those 2 years of age and older will be subject to the same COVID-19 testing policy as their parent or guardian. . The Biden administration has worked with airlines, which will be required to implement the new procedures, to explain the new policies so that they are prepared for implementation. Airlines will be mandated to verify vaccine records and match them with identification information. They will also need to ensure that the vaccines given are on the approved list of the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. Mixing and matching of approved strokes will be allowed. Quarantine officers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will check passengers upon arrival in the U.S. for compliance, according to an administration official. Airlines that do not comply with the requirements can be fined up to nearly $ 35,000 for violations. CONNECTED: The US will increase the availability of rapid tests for COVID-19 at home The administration announced limited exemptions from the vaccination requirement, including children, those who participated in COVID-19 clinical trials, who have medical reasons for not being vaccinated, or are from a country where vaccines are not widely available. Unvaccinated residents of countries with vaccination rates below 10% of adults can be admitted to the U.S. with a government letter authorizing travel for urgent and non-tourist purposes, the administration said. The CDC is also requiring airlines to collect contact information for international air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, to facilitate tracking of contacts.

