Harvard tops the list of the best global news universities in the US for 2022

Attending a college or graduation degree at a school abroad is not uncommon. or report released this September by the OECD, an international economic policy organization with 38 member countries, reveals that a significant proportion of university students in OECD countries came from abroad in 2019. The representation of international students in the OECD average country was 9% in university level, 21% at master level and 29% at doctoral level.

Attending a university in a foreign land can be great for someone with an adventurous spirit – especially if he or she enjoys traveling, appreciates a variety of world cultures, and hopes to gain fluency in a language in addition to his / her mother tongue. That said, those who are seriously considering a distant school should consider whether the school is in a place where they can imagine themselves feeling happy without the support of close family and close friends.

Prospective students wishing to earn a degree from a world-class, high-quality school abroad can refer to the eighth edition of US News The best global universities ranking, published October 26, 2021.

This year’s overall ranking, which reflects the overall scientific impact of global universities across multiple academic disciplines, includes 1,750 schools – about 250 more than last year – and those schools are in 91 countries across the globe. US News also offers a variety of rankings of the best Global Universities that differentiate between schools within the same region or country, as well as specific rankings for school subjects that excel in a particular field of study.

The ranking of the best global universities for 2022 was created using statistics from Clarivate, an information and services company. The methodology for these rankings is different from other US News school rankings, such as the Best Colleges and Best Graduate Schools, as it focuses entirely on the research results and reputation of an academic institution. These rankings do not take into account admission figures or student outcome data and are not evaluations of any particular undergraduate or graduate program.

Like last year, Harvard University in Massachusetts took first place in the overall ranking of the best global Universities. The top 10 schools this year were the same as last year; however the order of some schools changed. of University of Washington in Seattle was raised by no. 8 in number 7 Cambridge University in England jumped from number 9 to number 8 and California Institute of Technology fell from number 7 to a draw at number 9.

Also like last year, eight of the top 10 global universities are in the United States, while two are in the UK. The top ranking school in the UK is Oxford University, which ranked fifth.

Among the countries with global universities ranked in the overall ranking, the US had more, usually, with 271 schools on the list – 16 more than last year. China had the second highest number of schools, which was true last year, but this time 253 Chinese universities cut – 77 more than before.

Prospective international students wishing to study within a given country, region or continent can consult one of the US News geographical rankings, which determines which schools within that area have performed best in the overall ranking of the most recent Universities. global miracle.

Top schools in the regional rankings for areas outside the US – e.g. Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Latin America or Africa – are all the same as last year. In the ranking of Asia, Tsinghua University of Beijing is No. 1, while e University of Cape Town claimed that honor for ranking Africa. of University of Melbourne is the leader in the rankings of Australia and New Zealand, and University of So Paulo tops the Latin American rankings. The first place in Europe belongs to the University of Oxford.

Prospective overseas students who know which topic they wish to study can consult the most important US News subject rankings. These 43 rankings assess the quality of a school’s research within a given field of study, such as microbiology.

This year, US News introduced five new subject rankings: condensed matter physics, food science and technology, optics, physical chemistry, and polymer science.

A total of 15,650 universities won seats in the 43 Best Global Universities ranking – a number 22.8% higher than last year. Among the schools that have achieved a subject ranking, 14.5% are in China and 20.7% are in the US Only one academic institution in the world made the decrease for all 43 subject rankings: Monash University in Australia.

LOOK full ranking from the best universities in the world.

