The Queen will miss the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow | Queen





The Queen has withdrawn from hosting a grand reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The 95-year-old monarch will travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday 1 November. Buckingham Palace said the monarch had decided with regret not to attend the event. A Palace spokesman added: Her Majesty is disappointed that she did not attend the reception, but will give a speech to the delegates gathered through a recorded video message. On October 20, the Queen had preliminary tests at the hospital during her first overnight stay at a medical institution in eight years. She has rested after medical advice to cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland. However, today she realized the virtual audience from Windsor Castle, her first official engagements in seven days since she was ordered to rest by doctors. It is the first time the 95-year-old head of state has been seen, albeit on a computer screen, as she hosted a packed reception in the evening for the October 19 global investment summit. She was wearing a yellow dress and her three-thread pearl necklace and was seen smiling during the audience on Tuesday. She was photographed on a computer screen as she greeted South Korean Ambassador to the UK Kim Gunn. Queen Elizabeth appears on a screen via video link from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the ambassador from Korea. Photo: Reuters She had a busy engagement schedule in the first weeks of October after returning from Balmoral and her hospital stay was kept secret and confirmed by the palace only when it was discovered by the Sun newspaper. The Queen was seen using a walking stick for the first time during a service at Westminster Abbey on 12 October. On October 21, she was told she was in good spirits after staying in the hospital and returned to her desk, performing light tasks. But she missed a church service in Windsor on Sunday. Royal sources had informed the Sunday Times that the Queen was exhausted due to a busy social life and her preference for late-night television, as well as due to a hectic series of engagements in October. Buckingham Palace would not comment if the monarch had received a booster vaccine for Covid-19, but given her age it is likely she did. The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, will speak to the Queen tonight ahead of his budget tomorrow, a tradition dating back several years. The Queen is also expected to make light commitments in the coming days.

