Douglas Elliman sets the course for the international boat show in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate agents in United States, announces its official sponsorship of 62nd Fort Lauderdale Boat Annual International Show for the third year in a row as the exclusive real estate partner and VIP Windward sponsor. The 2021 International Ship Show marks the sixth year of Douglas Elliman inclusion in the estimated annual industry exhibition. Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto / Douglas Elliman) BEGINNING October 27th and continuing October 31, 2021, The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the epicenter of the world yacht capital. The 5-day show attracts more than 100,000 people, 642 exhibitors with more than 686 boats on display, making it the largest watercraft exhibition in the world. “Douglas Elliman is pleased to continue our expanded sponsorship at the annual International Ship Exhibition in Fort Lauderdale this season, “said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer i Douglas Elliman“As a national broker supporting the boat industry, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show gives us the opportunity to connect with our clientele and visitors from all over the world who flock to the cruise capital at this time of year.” As the exclusive third year real estate sponsor and VIP Windward sponsor, the Windward VIP Club is an annual highlight of the show and is located on the main dock in Bahia Mars. This year Windward VIP Club sponsored by Douglas Elliman, will take over the Captain and Tower building with outdoor terraces overlooking the shore and water. VIP guests have access to a luxury premium drink bar, with gourmet and porter food offers to book appointments with yacht manufacturers and agents raising the Windward VIP experience and exclusivity this year. “The boating industry is a fundamental component of Florida real estate market and it is a privilege to continue our support as the exclusive real estate partner and VIP Windward sponsor “, said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO i Douglas Elliman Florida Region. “We look forward to welcoming customers, agents and colleagues to the largest shipping show in the world.” The International Boat Show at Fort Lauderdale is the largest water boat exhibition in the world, covering approximately 90 acres of numerous outdoor areas. Through its 62-year history, the show has generated a positive economic impact in South Florida. In 2019, the exhibition was produced $ 1.3 billion in the state of Florida and more than 8,000 full-time jobs were associated with the show. About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Founded in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in New York The metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate agents in United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, Hamptons, Westchester, CONNECTICUT, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts AND TEXAS. For more, Douglas Elliman has a global strategic alliance with London-Knight Frank Residential based in business in luxury markets worldwide covering 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services, including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert comments on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com. View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Douglas Elliman

