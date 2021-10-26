Kashmiri may indict those who celebrated India’s loss in cricket under anti-terror lawExBulletin







change subtitles Mukhtar Khan / AP

Mukhtar Khan / AP SRINAGAR, India Indian-controlled Kashmir police are investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under a tough anti-terror law to celebrate India’s loss to Pakistan’s first rival in a T20 World Cup cricket game, they said officials on Tuesday. Police said some students and staff at government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during Sunday night’s match, calling it “anti-national” activity. Pakistan beat India by 10 goals for its first victory against its first rival in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Minutes after Pakistan won the match, hundreds of people in Kashmir danced in the streets, lit fireworks and chanted “Long live Pakistan” as they demanded an end to India’s rule over the disputed region. The celebrations came after India’s powerful Interior Minister Amit Shah was visiting the region for the first time since New Delhi in 2019 stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomy, stripped it of its citizenship and stripped it of inherited protections in land and work. further fueling tensions in the Region. The love of cricket, a legacy of Britain’s long colonial role in South Asia, is one of the few things that unites Pakistan and India, despite their long history of hostility that has sparked three wars since the subcontinent split in 1947. including two over Kashmir control. , which is split between two nuclear-armed rivals. Clashes in Sunday’s match show how easily passions can be ignited in Muslim-majority Kashmir, where anti-Indian sentiment is deep. The rebels have been fighting for Kashmir independence or unification with Pakistan since 1989. An amended anti-terrorism law allows police to detain people for six months without presenting any evidence A police spokesman said authorities on Monday registered preliminary investigations at two police stations in the town of Srinagar under the anti-terrorism law, the Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention). Police said the suspects have not yet been identified and officers were using videos of the celebrations on social media in an attempt to identify them. The anti-terrorism law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate individuals as terrorists. Police can detain people for six months without presenting any evidence and then the accused can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. Rights activists have called the law draconian. Over a dozen students from Kashmir were attacked in India’s northern Punjab state to celebrate Pakistan’s victory, news reports said. India describes the armed insurgency in the part of Kashmir that it controls as a proxy war of Pakistan and state-sponsored terrorism. Most Kashmir Muslims consider it a legitimate struggle for freedom. The region is one of the most militarized in the world. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

