Authorities on 3 continents crack down on drug trafficking in the dark network





Law enforcement agencies on three continents have halted a global drug trafficking operation in the dark network, resulting in the arrest of more than 150 people and the seizure of $ 31.6 million in virtual money and coins and significant amounts of opioids, and other drugs, the Justice Department said. said on Tuesday. The results of the crackdown, dubbed Operation Dark HunTor, followed the removal in January of DarkMarket, at the time the world’s largest online marketplace for illegal goods, located in a coded and relatively hidden corner of the internet. When German authorities arrested the alleged DarkMarkets operator and seized the site infrastructure, they found a pile of evidence that was then given to dozens of law enforcement teams around the world for subsequent investigations. Over the past 10 months, the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies used information from DarkMarket to identify drug dealers and buyers who had sold illicit drugs, weapons, and other services in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, and Italy. , Netherlands, Switzerland. , Britain and the United States.

They were able to match vendor accounts with individuals selling illegal goods in other markets, some still active and some not. Authorities seized amphetamines, cocaine, opioids, MDMA and several other drugs and counterfeit drugs, as well as 45 firearms. The results of the operation send a clear message to those hiding in the dark web by selling illegal drugs: There is no dark internet, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement. We can and will shed light. As part of the announcement Tuesday, the Department of Justice opened lawsuits against nearly a dozen defendants in California, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington state who were charged with selling illegal goods on the dark Internet, money laundering and other crimes. Ms Monaco said investigators had sought out people who had used the dark internet to sell illegal drugs and drug production equipment that had helped spark the opioid crisis in America. Prosecutors targeted people who had operated home labs to produce fake painkillers containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit deadly drugs.

Italian authorities also shut down two other obscure internet markets where more than 40,000 ads for illegal products were posted. Authorities later arrested four people accused of running the sites and seized cryptocurrencies worth more than $ 4 million. The U.S. operation was launched by the joint dark opioid and enforcement team Darknet, an FBI-led initiative created in 2018 to disrupt and dismantle the online sale of illicit drugs, weapons and other illicit services. U.S. officials said Tuesday that a number of investigations were under way and that federal prosecutions were being conducted in more than 15 counties in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Rhode Island, Tennessee. , Washington. State and Washington, DC

