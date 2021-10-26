Queen Elizabeth II will bypass the COP26 reception, day after overnight hospital stay





The announcement that the queen would skip the scheduled appearance at the COP26 summit came just hours after she made her first official engagements – albeit virtually, from Windsor Castle – spending a night in the hospital and canceling a trip to Northern Ireland last week.

“Her Majesty the Queen led two virtual audiences today via video link from Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace said in a press release on Tuesday. She received the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Gunn Kim and the Ambassador of Switzerland Markus Leitner, it is said in the announcement.

Last week a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the 95-year-old monarch was admitted for “preliminary investigation” after she followed doctor’s orders to cancel the trip and rest.

A source close to the palace told CNN at the time that her hospital stay “was not related to Covid”. The Queen, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were to attend a church service in the town of Armagh last Thursday, marking the centenary of the separation and founding of Northern Ireland. The Queen was expected to attend an evening reception in Glasgow on Monday. Buckingham Palace said she would instead give a speech to the gathered delegates through a recorded video message. Earlier this month, the Queen was heard saying the lack of action to address the climate crisis was “irritating”. Last week, she refused to be selected as “Aging of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she did not meet the “relevant criteria”. She “politely but firmly” rejected the award through the help of her private secretary with “warmest congratulations”. “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you find a more worthy recipient,” said Tom Laing-Baker on a letter. Earlier this month, the Queen made the decision to use a walking stick in public for the first time “for comfort”. While the queen does not seem to be slowing down when it comes to her ceremonial responsibilities, she has since delivered long tours to other family members. However, she is still traveling extensively across the UK, with conservative CNN estimates showing that the Queen traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from October 1 to October 19.

