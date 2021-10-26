11 things about Trudeau’s new cabinet

Trudeau appointed former activist Steven Guilbeault as his environment minister, perhaps in the biggest signal of his cabinet.

Guilbeault was arrested 20 years ago for a Greenpeace stunt that saw him climb 1,115 feet high in the CN Tower to hang a giant banner that read: The Canadian and Bush Climate Killers. The former heritage minister will be busy from the start in a folder in the center of the Trudeau brand. Guilbeault will be in the spotlight next week alongside Trudeau at COP26 in Glasgow.

Here are 11 things you need to know about Trudeau’s new cabinet:

1. Canada has a new chief diplomat: Trudeau appointed Mélanie Joly as his foreign minister, putting her at the helm of building Canada’s relations with the world. Joly will oversee the government’s critical relationship with the United States and the growing challenge of how to manage ties with China.

The concert is a big promotion for Joly, who served in the previous Parliament as Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. It’s a comeback for Joly that was was removed from the inheritance portfolio in 2018 in what was widely seen as a landing.

The former Montreal mayoral candidate, who has long been close to Trudeau, was co-chair of his Liberals 2021 election campaign. She replaces Marc Garneau, the former astronaut who had been in the job since January.

2. Sajjan in defense, Anand in: Anita Anand, who is estimated to have helped Canada amass one of the world’s largest supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, has been tasked with a major new challenge addressing a crisis at the highest levels of the military.

Anand takes over the post of defense minister from Harjit Sajjan, who has shifted to international development. The former law professor, an expert in corporate governance, is the second woman to serve as Canada’s defense minister.

Trudeau will rely on Anand, who has no military experience, to deal with sexual misconduct within the leadership of the Canadian Armed Forces. CBC News reports that since last winter 11 senior military leaders, both current and former, have been sidelined, investigated or forced to retire.

3. New jobs focus on housing, health: Trudeau also unveiled new portfolios on Tuesday, highlighted by the creation of ministries for housing as well as health and dependencies.

Rising concerns about affordability since the onset of the pandemic and especially rising house prices across the country are becoming a major political risk for the government. The prime minister has appointed Ahmed Hussen, the former minister of families, children and social development, to take the reins of a cabinet role yet to be determined.

Carolyn Bennett was sworn in as the new Minister of Health and Addictions. Liberals pledged on their election platform to transfer C $ 4.5 billion to the provinces for mental health care over the next five years. The party has also pledged to do more to tackle an opioid epidemic that kills thousands of people each year. Bennett, a family physician, is a veteran cabinet member who was recently Trudeaus Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations.

4. Extended economic development: Joly oversaw every regional development agency before the last election. There are seven across Canada for the Pacific, Prairie, North, North and South Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic regions.

They will now have their minister, a key point of contact for a long list of businesses, nonprofits and communities hoping to unlock federal funds.

5. New faces on the table: Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien is the first woman of color to serve in the cabinet since Jean Augustine in 2004. Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, first elected to the Edmonton Center in 2015, returns to the Commons after losing in 2019 Boissonnault was once the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on LGBTQ2S +.

The head of the House of Government Mark Holland was first elected when Paul Martin was prime minister. He was the head of government in the previous Parliament. Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge is an incumbent MP and former union leader in Quebec. She is a key voice for rural Quebec. Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings has been parliamentary secretary since her first victory in 2015.

Helena Jaczek, economic development minister for southern Ontario, was once health minister and chief of staff at Queen’s Park. Official Language Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor is back in the cabinet after being ousted from the first bench after the 2019 election.

6. Clean space with three exits on the front bench: Bardish Chagger, one of the ministers at the center of the WE scandal, has been fired. Jim Carr is also out. The Winnipeg MP, once Trudeaus had his eyes and ears on the West, recently served as a minister without portfolio after leaving the Cabinet temporarily to treat cancer.

Garneau also makes an exit with speculation that he is in line for a diplomatic assignment.

7. The strangest cabinet: The Trudeaus cabinet is proud of St-Onge MP Seamus ORegan (moving to Labor from Natural Resources) and Edmonton MP Boissonnault. This is not to say that there have not been a number of ministers in Canadian history who have simply not come out, sometimes more than one at a time; but when it comes to those who are open LGBTQ2S +, the list is short, Dale Smith recently wrote on Xtra about the currently pending Cabinet e .

8. All countries that are not in the cabinet: The 158 deputies of the liberal parliamentary group are mainly concentrated in the cities and the suburbs. They do not represent large areas of the country, including most rural areas outside Canada’s Atlantic. This means that there is no one representing the three territories or the interior of British Columbia, and riding in the Prairie outside Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg will not have a direct voice.

Chagger’s exclusion means the Waterloo high-tech region is less ministerial, along with the rest of southwestern Ontario. Halifax’s Lena Diab was rumored to be a contender, but that city is the largest on the east coast without ministers.

On a per capita basis, Atlantic Canada (population: 2.3 million) won the day with six ministers. BC (population: 5.1 million) net only four.

9. Suburbs, suburbs, suburbs: Trudeau’s cabinet math spread wealth throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

In: Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Ajax.

Outside: Milton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa.

Other peripherals in the mix: North Vancouver and BC Delta, Saint Boniface and St. Louis. Vital of Manitoba, and Ancaster and Dundas of Ontario. (Plus the inner suburbs of Toronto, York, North York, and Scarborough.)

10. Escape from the thorny file of inheritance: On Tuesday, the prime minister brought in a third Montrealer to take over the challenging dossier. Pablo Rodriguez has been inherited from the House of Leaders office. The veteran minister will remain Lieutenant Trudeaus Quebec.

Joly and Guilbeault each receive new posts as they each had bumpy trips to the inheritance portfolio. The role is far more important in the Francophone-majority province of Quebec than anywhere else in Canada. The province is crucial to the liberal electoral base.

Guilbeault had occasional communication problems as he tried to deliver Trudeaus’s controversial Internet agenda, which focused on major legislative reforms regarding privacy, broadcasting, and Internet harm.

Trudeau ousted Joly from the throne in 2018 after controversy over a $ 500 million deal with Netflix to develop Canadian content and another for its messages if the government were to impose a sales tax on the U.S.-based broadcasting platform.

11. Another first at Rideau Hall: Cabinet Trudeaus was sworn in by Mary May Simon. Canada’s first indigenous governor was appointed in July.