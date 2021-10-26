The city of Dublin, Ohio receives Accreditation from the International Economic Development Council





The city becomes the only Accredited Organization for Economic Development in Ohio |

DUBLIN, Ohio, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) today presented the accreditation to the Dublin City Economic Development Division. This highly coveted honor makes him City of Dublin one of only 69 Accredited Economic Development Organizations (AEDOs) in the world, only with organization accredited in the state of OHIO and the first city to receive accreditation in the state. Gaining AEDO accreditation shows the international community, CEOs and country selectors Dublin is committed to a standard of excellence, ensuring that their trust is well established and their business, including the workforce, is in good hands. Quote from Jon Husted, Ohio Deputy Governor “The City of Dublin has created a community where every business would like to call it home, “said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. “The City Economic Development Team is customer friendly, responds to the needs of their business clients and citizens through infrastructure improvements, workforce development and talent recruitment that creates a great place to do business with opportunities. amazing careers for people calling Dublin their home ”. The Dublin City Economic Development Division provides world-class business services and resources, tailored to ensure the city provides the best possible environment for businesses to recruit talent and thrive. The team proactively pursues the most advanced economic development practices through continuous investment in infrastructure and the establishment of innovative partnerships with private and public entities, together with the involvement of the local community. “Recognition of accreditation by the IEDC simply confirms what we already knew, Dublin it is a valued place to do business because of the collaboration between public and private entities, our diverse spaces and our commitment to creating a community that values ​​our corporate citizens, ”said the Dublin City Director of Economic Development. Colleen Gilger. The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against common standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a review of documentation and a site visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs, and staff of the candidate organization for economic development. “The City of Dublin shows the professionalism, dedication and technical expertise that deserves this honor “, said the president and CEO of IEDC. Jeff Finkle. Maintenance of AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through the submission of documentation and / or field visits by an AEDO subcommittee team. of City of Dublin has been voted the “Best Suburb for Doing Business” for 11 years by Columbus CEO readers. For more information on City of Dublin Economic Development Division, please visit thriveindublinohio.com. About the International Economic Development Council The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic development professionals and the community in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC provides the economic development profession with a source of information and professional development, a voice for the profession and an advocacy force. For more information on IEDC or the AEDO program, call Crater Dana at (910) 833.7020; fax (202) 223.4745; enter the IEDC at 734 15th NW Street, Suite 900, Washington DC 20005; email [email protected]; or visit the IEDC website at www.iedconline.org . circle City of Dublin, Ohio, USA Dublin is a city with more than 50,000 inhabitants located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers corporate residents and citizens responsible services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct access to the regional highway, ample park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technologies, and a dynamic community life. Dublin consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the country. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial hub, 4300+ businesses, world-class events and the Urban Road Bridge District, where you can walk. For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or call 614.410.4400. Dublin city logo Logo of the Accredited Economic Development Organization View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE City of Dublin, Ohio

