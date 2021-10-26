Connect with us

The 10 best global universities of 2022, according to US News

On Tuesday, US News & World Report published the eight-year ranking of the world’s best global universities.

2022 ranking evaluates 1,750 institutions from more than 90 countries in 13 different metrics, including research reputation, faculty publications, and international collaboration.

“These rankings stand out from our other education rankings because of their emphasis on academic research,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News, said in a statement. “The best global universities present a total ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as the subject ranking of 255 other universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools. Where research is a top priority. “

As in previous years, universities from the United States dominated the rankings, claiming eight of the top ten countries, which remain largely unchanged from last year, with the exception of the University of Washington, Seattle and Cambridge University each growing from one place. The California Institute of Technology fell by two points.

However, the ranking also illuminates the best universities across the globe. Cape Town University was named the best institution in Africa, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China was named the best institution in Asia, the University of Melbourne was named the best institution in Australia and Universidade de So Paulo was named the best institution in Latin America.

Here are the top 10 overall global universities of 2022, according to US News:

1. Harvard University

Harvard University

DenisTangneyJr | iStock | Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Highlight: University ranked above in many categories, including biology and biochemistry and economics and business.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts

(Photo: Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Highlight: MIT was ranked as the best university for mathematics in the world.

3. Stanford University

An overview of Stanford University campus including the Hoover Tower and the Main Quadrangle buildings.

David Madison / Getty Images

Location: Stanford, California, United States

Highlight: US News identified Stanford as the best chemistry program in the world.

4. University of California, Berkeley

An overview of the University of California Berkeley campus including the Sather Tower. Haas Business School is in the foreground and San Francisco Bay in the background.

David Madison / Getty Images

Location: Berkeley, California, United States

Highlight: This year, UC Berkeley was recognized for the second best chemistry program.

5. Oxford University

The UK is home to three of the top 10 universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education, including the University of Oxford.

Joe Daniel Price | Getty Images

Location: Oxford, England United Kingdom

Highlight: It was found that Oxford had the best program of arts and humanities, worldwide.

6. Columbia University

Columbia University

Images of education Getty Images

Location: New York City, New York, United States

Highlight: Columbia University was recognized by US News for being among the best places to study cardiovascular systems.

7. University of Washington, Seattle

University of Washington

Nikko Hellstern | Getty Images

Location: Seattle, Washington, United States

Highlight: The University of Washington, Seattle was found to have one of the best clinical medicine programs in the world.

8. Cambridge University

Students walk through Cambridge University in Cambridge, east of England, on March 14, 2018.

TOLGA AKMEN | AFP | Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, England United Kingdom

Highlight: The Cambridge Faculty has included some of the most famous mathematicians in history. This year, the university won fifth place for its math program.

9. California Institute of Technology (tie)

California Institute of Technology

Danita Delimont | Getty Images

Location: Pasadena, California, United States

Highlight: The home of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, CalTech was identified as the highest university in space science.

9. Johns Hopkins University (tie)

Johns Hopkins University

JHU Sheridan Library / Gado / Getty Images

Location: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Highlight: Known for his medical research, Johns Hopkins was found to have the second best infectious disease program, as well as the second best surgical program, in the world.

