The 10 best global universities of 2022, according to US News

On Tuesday, US News & World Report published the eight-year ranking of the world’s best global universities.

2022 ranking evaluates 1,750 institutions from more than 90 countries in 13 different metrics, including research reputation, faculty publications, and international collaboration.

“These rankings stand out from our other education rankings because of their emphasis on academic research,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News, said in a statement. “The best global universities present a total ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as the subject ranking of 255 other universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools. Where research is a top priority. “

As in previous years, universities from the United States dominated the rankings, claiming eight of the top ten countries, which remain largely unchanged from last year, with the exception of the University of Washington, Seattle and Cambridge University each growing from one place. The California Institute of Technology fell by two points.

However, the ranking also illuminates the best universities across the globe. Cape Town University was named the best institution in Africa, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China was named the best institution in Asia, the University of Melbourne was named the best institution in Australia and Universidade de So Paulo was named the best institution in Latin America.

Here are the top 10 overall global universities of 2022, according to US News: