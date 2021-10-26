International
The 10 best global universities of 2022, according to US News
On Tuesday, US News & World Report published the eight-year ranking of the world’s best global universities.
2022 ranking evaluates 1,750 institutions from more than 90 countries in 13 different metrics, including research reputation, faculty publications, and international collaboration.
“These rankings stand out from our other education rankings because of their emphasis on academic research,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News, said in a statement. “The best global universities present a total ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as the subject ranking of 255 other universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools. Where research is a top priority. “
As in previous years, universities from the United States dominated the rankings, claiming eight of the top ten countries, which remain largely unchanged from last year, with the exception of the University of Washington, Seattle and Cambridge University each growing from one place. The California Institute of Technology fell by two points.
However, the ranking also illuminates the best universities across the globe. Cape Town University was named the best institution in Africa, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China was named the best institution in Asia, the University of Melbourne was named the best institution in Australia and Universidade de So Paulo was named the best institution in Latin America.
Here are the top 10 overall global universities of 2022, according to US News:
1. Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Highlight: University ranked above in many categories, including biology and biochemistry and economics and business.
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Highlight: MIT was ranked as the best university for mathematics in the world.
3. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, California, United States
Highlight: US News identified Stanford as the best chemistry program in the world.
4. University of California, Berkeley
Location: Berkeley, California, United States
Highlight: This year, UC Berkeley was recognized for the second best chemistry program.
5. Oxford University
Location: Oxford, England United Kingdom
Highlight: It was found that Oxford had the best program of arts and humanities, worldwide.
6. Columbia University
Location: New York City, New York, United States
Highlight: Columbia University was recognized by US News for being among the best places to study cardiovascular systems.
7. University of Washington, Seattle
Location: Seattle, Washington, United States
Highlight: The University of Washington, Seattle was found to have one of the best clinical medicine programs in the world.
8. Cambridge University
Location: Cambridge, England United Kingdom
Highlight: The Cambridge Faculty has included some of the most famous mathematicians in history. This year, the university won fifth place for its math program.
9. California Institute of Technology (tie)
Location: Pasadena, California, United States
Highlight: The home of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, CalTech was identified as the highest university in space science.
9. Johns Hopkins University (tie)
Location: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Highlight: Known for his medical research, Johns Hopkins was found to have the second best infectious disease program, as well as the second best surgical program, in the world.
Do not lose:
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/the-10-best-global-universities-of-2022-according-to-us-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]