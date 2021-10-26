UT is ranked as the university no. 1 of Texas in the US News 2022 global rankings





The University of Texas is ranked as the no. 43 in the world, according to the 2022 list of the best global universities by US News & World Report. The annual list, published Tuesday, ranked more than 1,700 universities in 90 countries based largely on academic research and global reputation. The calculations were based on 13 indicators, including total citations, publications, and international collaboration, and also ranked schools for their academic research performance in 43 different subjects. UT was the top Texas school on the list and the only state-run school in the top 100 schools. In the ranking of recent years with nearly 1500 schools, US News ranked UT as the university no. 38 in the world. More:University of Texas receives low rankings from free speech non-profit organization for campus climate The new list includes 20 schools from Texas, including public and private institutions and medical centers. Other high schools in the state include Southwest Dallas Medical Center at no. 124, Baylor College of Medicine as no. 135, University of Texas A&M campus at Station College at No. 140 and Rice University at no. 167. UT received high rankings for its global and regional research reputation, along with its research in many different subjects. UT System Flag University ranked in the top 25 for four subjects, including mathematics at number 18, material sciences at number 23, arts and humanities at number 24, and geosciences at number 24. In a separate ranking last month, it was previously ranked US News UT and no. 38 in general between the universities of the nations and no. 10 among public universities across the country. National rankings focused more on university experience, including graduation rates, university academic reputation, and faculty resources. The latest global rankings offer students applying to given universities to compare schools around the world as a growing number of students plan to enroll in universities abroad, according to a news release from US News. “These rankings stand out from our other education rankings because of their emphasis on academic research,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at US News. “The best global universities … (provide) even more information for prospective students interested in schools where research is a top priority.” More:UT was ranked as a public school no. 10th place by US News & World Report There are 271 American schools ranked, with Harvard University ranked No. 1 overall. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is number 2, Stanford University is number 3, the University of California-Berkeley is number 4, and Oxford University is number 5. Full ranking of Texas schools in the US News and World Report: University of Texas at Austin – No. 43 University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas – Nr. 124 Baylor College of Medicine – tie no. 135 Texas A&M University-College Station – Nr. 140 Rice University – Nr. 167 University of Texas Houston Center for Health Sciences – No. 266 University of Texas-Dallas – Nr. 308 Baylor University – Nr. 376 University of Texas Center for Health Sciences – San Antonio – Nr. 408 University of Houston – No. 439 Texas Technical University – Nr. 464 University of Texas – Arlington – Nr. 517 University of Texas – San Antonio – Nr. 531 Southern Methodist University – No.614 University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston – Nr. 641 University of North Texas – No. 653 University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley – Nr. 701 University of Texas – El Paso – Nr. 840 Christian University of Texas – No. 1335 Texas State University – No. 1647 Texas Technical University Center for Health Sciences – No. 1688

