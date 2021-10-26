International travelers can hardly wait to return to Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS

Southwest Florida will soon welcome international visitors. The United States is lifting all travel bans for foreign visitors from 33 countries on November 8, which is great news for tourism.

People seeking to enter the country will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide evidence. This will be handled by airlines abroad before anyone ever boardes a plane.

The same goes for the appearance of evidence of a negative test for COVID-19.

But you can expect RSW to get busier because there are a lot of anxious people willing to go back to Southwest Florida.

Rolf Weiss is one of the people who can hardly wait to be able to visit him again. He lives in Germany and for 12 years in a row made the trip here. Then the pandemic hit and shut everything down.

Weiss, to comfort himself, made himself a fake Fort Myers beach in his backyard in Germany, but needs no decorations now. Weiss said, “I told my family, well, we can go back!”

The Biden administration will lift travel bans for fully vaccinated visitors from 33 countries on November 8th. There are limited permits for foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated.

Weiss has already booked a beach house for January. “We’re crazy about Florida,” he said.

That kind of enthusiasm is exactly what County Commissioner Lee Brian Hamman wants to hear. “I think we are in one of the busiest seasons we have ever seen in our history,” said Hamman who is also chairman of the tourism development council.

Hamman said Lee County is already flooded with local visitors, probably more this year than any other year.

Foreign tourists accounted for 15-25% of Lee County visitors before the pandemic, so busy businesses will become busier. And the beauty of this is that they stay longer and spend more money here to help small businesses.

Hamman said the area usually sees Canadians coming down in the winter, Germans in the summer.

The first flight from Germany to RSW is not until the end of March, but Weiss is not waiting. He will be here in January, flying to Miami and driving across the state.

Collier Tourism Director Paul Beirnes said, “We are really excited. “November 8 has been a date we have been waiting for, without knowing it, for 19 months.”

Prior to the pandemic, 19% of tourists in Collier County were international. Now Beirnes is preparing and hoping for even more.

Beirnes said, “we heard stories from international or European tour operators about a 300 to 17,100% increase in call volume, the next day, there is a suppressed demand for travel. “I think all bets are wrong about what that means in numbers.”

These figures are likely to be good news for all of Southwest Florida.

It is unknown at this time how many foreign flights will land in Florida on the 8th, but Beirnes believes they will continue to arrive. “We believe that those travel windows that normally come to international visitors will probably expand.”