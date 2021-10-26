International
International travelers can hardly wait to return to Southwest Florida
FORT MYERS
Southwest Florida will soon welcome international visitors. The United States is lifting all travel bans for foreign visitors from 33 countries on November 8, which is great news for tourism.
People seeking to enter the country will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide evidence. This will be handled by airlines abroad before anyone ever boardes a plane.
The same goes for the appearance of evidence of a negative test for COVID-19.
But you can expect RSW to get busier because there are a lot of anxious people willing to go back to Southwest Florida.
Rolf Weiss is one of the people who can hardly wait to be able to visit him again. He lives in Germany and for 12 years in a row made the trip here. Then the pandemic hit and shut everything down.
Weiss, to comfort himself, made himself a fake Fort Myers beach in his backyard in Germany, but needs no decorations now. Weiss said, “I told my family, well, we can go back!”
The Biden administration will lift travel bans for fully vaccinated visitors from 33 countries on November 8th. There are limited permits for foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated.
Weiss has already booked a beach house for January. “We’re crazy about Florida,” he said.
That kind of enthusiasm is exactly what County Commissioner Lee Brian Hamman wants to hear. “I think we are in one of the busiest seasons we have ever seen in our history,” said Hamman who is also chairman of the tourism development council.
Hamman said Lee County is already flooded with local visitors, probably more this year than any other year.
Foreign tourists accounted for 15-25% of Lee County visitors before the pandemic, so busy businesses will become busier. And the beauty of this is that they stay longer and spend more money here to help small businesses.
Hamman said the area usually sees Canadians coming down in the winter, Germans in the summer.
The first flight from Germany to RSW is not until the end of March, but Weiss is not waiting. He will be here in January, flying to Miami and driving across the state.
Collier Tourism Director Paul Beirnes said, “We are really excited. “November 8 has been a date we have been waiting for, without knowing it, for 19 months.”
Prior to the pandemic, 19% of tourists in Collier County were international. Now Beirnes is preparing and hoping for even more.
Beirnes said, “we heard stories from international or European tour operators about a 300 to 17,100% increase in call volume, the next day, there is a suppressed demand for travel. “I think all bets are wrong about what that means in numbers.”
These figures are likely to be good news for all of Southwest Florida.
It is unknown at this time how many foreign flights will land in Florida on the 8th, but Beirnes believes they will continue to arrive. “We believe that those travel windows that normally come to international visitors will probably expand.”
Sources
2/ https://www.winknews.com/2021/10/26/international-travelers-looking-forward-to-returning-to-southwest-florida/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]