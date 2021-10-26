Police in the US and Europe arrest 150 suspects for attack on the dark global network





Police around the world arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest attacks ever targeting the dark network, Europol said on Tuesday.

Operation Dark HunTOR also found millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and weapons. The bust stems from a German-led police raid earlier this year, crashing the world’s “largest” dark grid market. Dark HunTOR, “consisted of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States,” said The Hague-based Europol. In the United States alone, police arrested 65 people, while 47 were held in Germany, 24 in Britain, and four in Italy and the Netherlands, among others. A number of those arrested were “considered high value targets” by Europol. Law enforcement agents also seized 26.7 million euros ($ 31 million) in cash and virtual currency, as well as 45 weapons and 234 kilograms (516 pounds) of drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy pills. Italian police also shut down the DeepSea and Berlusconi markets, “which together boasted over 100,000 reports of illegal products,” said Europol, which co-ordinated the operation with its twin judicial agency Eurojust. German police in January shut down the DarkMarket online marketplace, used by its alleged operator, an Australian, to facilitate the sale of drugs, stolen credit card data and malware. “Targu and evidence” Europol said the arrest of the suspected operator, caught near the German-Danish border at the time, and the seizure of criminal infrastructure gave “investigators around the world a pile of evidence”. German prosecutors at the time said DarkMarket came to light during a major investigation into the cyberbunker’s Internet service, located in a former NATO bunker in southwestern Germany. Since then, the Europol European Cybercrime Center EC3 has developed intelligence packages to identify key targets, the continent’s police agency said. The secret “Darknet” includes websites that can only be evaluated with specific software or authorizations, ensuring anonymity for users. They have faced increasing pressure from international law enforcement in recent months. “The purpose of such operations is for criminals operating in the dark network to inform (that) the law enforcement community has the tools and global partnerships to expose them and hold them accountable for their illegal activities. , “Deputy Director of Operations of Europol. said Jean-Philippe Lecouffe. Rolf van Wegberg, cybercrime investigator at TU Delft University said the operation signaled a break in the trend of recent police actions against suspected cybercriminals. “This kind of operation in the past was aimed at arresting the controllers of these markets, we now see the police services targeting the best sellers,” he told investigative reporters on the Dutch public broadcaster KRO-NCRV. (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/technology/20211026-police-in-us-europe-arrest-150-suspects-in-global-dark-web-sting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

