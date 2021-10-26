China’s foreign minister meets with Taliban and offers support





The Taliban have already expressed interest in Chinese investment and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged support and assistance to the Taliban at a meeting in Doha. Three months after Mr Wang received the Taliban in Tianjin, near Beijing, in late July, the Chinese foreign minister met with caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who assured Beijing that a China-friendly policy was a choice made by the Taliban. Mr Wang expressed China ‘s readiness to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan within its capacity and to work with the international community to help Afghanistan alleviate temporary difficulties and achieve economic reconstruction as well as independent development, the Foreign Ministry said. kineze. Mr Wang announced last month that China would urgently provide 200 million yuan ($ 30.96 million) in grain, winter supplies, vaccines and medicine to Afghanistan, as well as 3 million vaccines. In their second meeting, Mr Wang reiterated China ‘s Taliban leaders’ expectations that the Taliban would make a clean split with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement. [ETIM] and other terrorist organizations and take effective measures to crack down on them. ETIM, which China has blamed for several attacks in its western Xinjiang region, not only poses a real threat to China’s national security and territorial integrity, but also threatens internal stability and long-term stability in Afghanistan, he said. He also called on the Taliban to further demonstrate openness and tolerance, to unite all ethnic groups and factions in Afghanistan to work together for peaceful reconstruction and to effectively protect the rights and interests of women and children. In a covert dig in the US, which China has criticized for its hasty withdrawal as well as for its legacy in Afghanistan, Mr Wang said China has never interfered in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and has never sought selfish benefits or a sphere of influence. He called on the United States and the West to lift sanctions, and said the country faced a historic opportunity to control its own destiny and was in a critical phase of transformation from chaos to governance. The Chinese Foreign Minister identified four challenges, including the humanitarian crisis, economic chaos, terrorist threats and governance difficulties, and added that China always respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and supports the Afghan people to determine their own destiny independently. its and choose development. street. The Taliban leader said pursuing a China-friendly policy is a determined and committed choice to pay close attention to China’s security concerns and never allow anyone or any force to use Afghan territory to harm China. The Taliban have already expressed interest in Chinese investment and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including the extension of the Pakistan-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. Reports in Chinese media have said that Chinese companies, however, are still pursuing a wait-and-see approach and that the situation will stabilize before making new investments. Many Chinese projects, including the Aynak copper mine, have remained stalled for years amid ongoing unrest.

