Rishi Sunak will use the budget to declare the age of optimism | Autumn 2021 budget

Rishi Sunak will use his budget to insist the UK is entering an economic era of optimism, despite an impending cost-of-living crisis, after making a river of promises to spend billions more on health, transport and skills.

In an effort to deliver an optimistic tone during his second budget on Wednesday, the chancellor says his goal is to create a new economy after Covid.

But with the threat of rising inflation and loopholes in public finances, Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation thinktank, warned that the country was facing an era of uncertainty.

Although the Treasury has already announced a series of spending measures ahead of the budget statement, Sunak is expected to unveil a key measure to help families hit by the cut in 1,000 universal loans.

Conservative individuals predicted more help for people with their energy bills, though the Treasury has denied reports it will cut VAT on gas and electricity costs. A reduction in the lower universal credit rate to allow them at work to keep more of their income is another option.

Already announcing the biggest tax increase in 25 years last month, with the planned increase in national insurance, the chancellor has left herself free in the budget to highlight planned expenditures instead.

In 19 unprecedented pre-budget press releases, the Treasury made 30 billion announcements of spending on health care, housing, the fight against crime, transportation and skills.

Reports have sought to portray the chancellor as overseeing an spending spree, despite the hole in public finances caused by the pandemic.

They include $ 5.9 billion to help clean up the remaining NHS numbers in England; 2.6 billion for schools with special needs; 6.9 billion for transport outside London; 3 billion for skills; 5 billion for health research and development; an increase in the national living wage to 9.50 per hour and an end to the freezing of public sector wages.

However, critics noted that much of the money had already been announced, as 6.9 billion for transportation projects that turned out to be only 1.5 billion new money.

David Gauke, a former Conservative chief secretary at the Treasury, warned that people should be wary of promises of large vases without full budget context and spending details line by line.

Sunaks’ decision to announce a series of spending measures, not all new, seemed to be quite similar to Gordon Brown, said Ryan Shorthouse, center-right director of the Bright Blue center-right.

It is measuring success by spending, which seems quite new to Labor in its approach.

He also stressed Sunaks’ apparent desire to obtain loans for both additional costs and fiscal constraints at the same time.

When the chancellor does not like something like universal credit or foreign aid spending, he talks about the need to limit public finances. But this is not mentioned when it comes to spending on the NHS or other areas. The question is: are we in a period of decline or not?

Sources close to Downing Street suggested that Sunak would continue to try to play both cards, stressing both fiscal discipline and reasonable spending to help the UK recover from the pandemic.

And despite the public focus on spending, some Whitehall departments may still face difficult solutions.

Economists said better-than-expected growth compared to forecasts earlier this year had given him room for maneuver, but daily public spending outside the extra billions on the NHS would still need to be limited if the chancellor wanted to adhere to its fiscal rules.

The Treasury confirmed on Monday that the public sector wage freeze will be lifted, but ministers have so far refused to say whether teachers, nurses and police officers will have a real increase in the deadline.

During his speech, Sunak is expected to echo Boris Johnson’s claim that the UK will move to a new economic model, which the prime minister said was necessary as the country suffers from a post-Brexit labor shortage. causing problems with food and fuel supply.

Today’s budget starts the work of preparing for a new economy after Covid, he says. An economy with higher wages, higher skills and increased productivity of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer roads.

An economy suitable for a new era of optimism. This is the strongest economy of the future.

But with intense pressure on family budgets going into the winter, opposition parties questioned whether Sunak really understood the concerns of families in distress. The chancellor posted photos of herself preparing for the budget on Tuesday, wearing a sliding pair 95.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves called on the government to remove pressure from working people.

With rising costs and rising inflation, Labor will ease the burden on households by lowering VAT on domestic energy bills immediately for six months, she said.

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, also questioned the chancellors’ emphasis on optimism at a time when many people are struggling. Britain is an optimistic country, but it is hard to be optimistic when your children are out of school, energy bills are on the roof and the NHS is on its knees, he said.

On the eve of the budget Bell warned that the country is facing an era of uncertainty, not an era of optimism.

The country we are in is emerging from a recession, but is going through a cost of living crisis. The country is seeking a solution to the pandemic uncertainty, but the budget will not be able to provide that.